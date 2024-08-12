Plymouth Argyle identify 25-year-old as potential transfer target

Plymouth Argyle will need to bring in a new stopper in this transfer window before the deadline if their current number one was to leave. They were battered 4-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in their first game of the new season over the weekend.

Baxter, 25, is out of contract at Bolton Wanderers next year after penning a two-year deal 12 months ago. He helped them reach the play-offs in League One in the last campaign but they missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing to Oxford United in the final at Wembley.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation this summer, reporter Nixon has suggested on Patreon that he will be ‘checked’ out by the Pilgrims if Cooper, who has been heavily linked with Sheffield United, heads out the exit door before the deadline.

Baxter made 43 appearances for Bolton Wanderers in the last campaign. They risk losing him for free in June 2025 if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

The ‘keeper rose up through the academy ranks at Chelsea and was a regular for the Premier League giants at various different youth levels.

He never played for their first-team though and was instead loaned out to various teams to get some experience under his belt.

Baxter had temporary stints away from Stamford Bridge at Metropolitan Police, Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town, Ross County, Accrington Stanley and Hull City.

The Londoner had two separate stints with the latter and played for the Tigers in the second tier on both occasions under their former boss Grant McCann.

Bolton Wanderers subsequently snapped him up permanently and he left Chelsea properly for the first time in his career.

What next for Bolton Wanderers man?

It seems inevitable that Cooper will be moving on from Plymouth Argyle in the near future.

He was left on the bench at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon with Connor Hazard taking his place between the sticks.

Assuming he does leave for Sheffield United or somewhere else, Baxter wouldn’t be a bad replacement.

He has played in the Championship before with Hull City so knows the division. The ‘keeper is also a decent age and has potential to develop down the line.

Plymouth Argyle will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Sheffield Wednesday with a win over Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.