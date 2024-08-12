Leeds United, Sheffield United make Liverpool loan enquiries, overseas club pushing

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Norwich City all got their campaigns off to varying starts at the weekend.

The Whites played out an enthralling 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Portsmouth, while the Blades secured an impressive with over Preston North End. The Canaries didn’t have quite such success, losing 2-0 to Oxford United.

All three clubs have been on the trail of Liverpool prospect Bobby Clark though, as per HITC.

It is said that the Championship trio have all made approaches to enquire about a potential loan deal for the young midfielder. However, all of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Norwich City could be set for disappointment in that pursuit.

HITC states Austrian side RB Salzburg are closing in on a deal to sign Clark as a number of players prepare to leave Anfield.

While their report says both loan and permanent options have been discussed with Salzburg, The Athletic has said a permanent bid from the Austrian Bundesliga side has been lodged. That offer has come in at around £8.2m, which is said to be far below Liverpool’s valuation.

However, they are hopeful of coming to a resolution with the door seemingly open for him to exit.

Up against it?

RB Salzburg look to be pushing hard to get Clark through the door. The fact they’re managed by former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders could go a long way to persuading him to make the move too.

It puts Leeds United, Sheffield United, Norwich City and any other admirers up against it in the chase for a deal.

That said, it seems Liverpool will only sanction a permanent exit on their terms. They don’t have a need to cash in on Clark, so Salzburg or any other club looking to buy the 19-year-old talent will have to meet their valuation.

If that can’t be done, a loan could become more likely to ensure he gets a shot at regular minutes. That could give the Championship trio some hope after their enquiries over a potential deal.

Midfielders needed?

All of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Norwich City could do with adding a new midfielder or two to their ranks before the window slams shut.

The Whites could do with some depth beyond Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Joe Rothwell while at Bramall Lane, star men Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza have been tipped with exits. That would leave two big gaps in Chris Wilder’s midfield ranks.

At Carrow Road, Gabriel Sara has been replaced by Amankwah Forson, so their need for another isn’t quite so strong. A move for someone like Clark would provide Johannes Hoff Thorup with another more attack-minded midfielder though.