Leeds United, QPR set sights on Liverpool loan swoop

Leeds United had a hectic start to their 2024/25 Championship campaign. After a real struggle, they wrestled a late 3-3 draw against Portsmouth at Elland Road on Saturday.

Despite bringing in Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle, Whites fans want more faces through the door at Elland Road.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Now, a new name has emerged in reports coming from DaveOCKOP.

It is claimed that Leeds United are keen on bringing in Wrexham-born left-back Owen Beck in on a season-long loan from Liverpool. They want Beck to sign a new deal and head out on loan to gain more experience, which could put the Whites and fellow Championship side QPR in a strong position.

Celtic are said to be looking to sign Beck on a permanent deal. Liverpool value the promising youngster at around £3m but would prefer for him to head out on a temporary basis.

More on Beck

22-year-old Beck has been at Liverpool since the age of 13, signing for the Merseyside giants from Stoke City’s youth set-up.

The left-back has progressed through the youth sides at Anfield, featuring most prominently for the U23s. He has 50 Premier League 2 appearances to his name with two goals and 11 assists from these games.

The youngster has also broken through to the senior squad with three combined appearances in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

Struggling to break into the senior side consistently, Beck has seen loan spells away from Liverpool with Portuguese side Famalicao, Bolton Wanderers and Dundee. His loan time with the latter has been his most profitable, the youngster returning two goals and four assists from 25 Premiership appearances in Scotland.

Should Leeds United make a move?

Leeds United do need defensive reinforcements and they are particularly light on the left side of their defensive line. Junior Firpo is the incumbent there, backed up by Sam Byram.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Byram is a decent player but he has had injury problems, and he is a right-footed player. Other than him, it would mean having Max Wober or Pascal Struijk play out of position, which would not be ideal.

There is little doubt that youngster Beck is a talented player, and his loans away from parent club Liverpool have made him a better player.

However, is he right for Leeds United as they look to push on from a somewhat ropey performance against a determined Portsmouth side? The Whites showed they need the right calibre of player to tighten up their defence, and moving for a prospect unproven at this level could be a risk.

Farke’s ranks need defensive reinforcements, but the club will have to weigh up whethe Beck is up to the task of playing at a high level in a seriously competitive league.