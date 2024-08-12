Leeds United maintain winger pursuit despite big competition for deal

Leeds United are on the lookout for a new star winger after sanctioning a permanent exit for standout player Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman was among the Championship’s best players last season and after much speculation, the winger has completed a move to the Premier League. West Ham snapped him up on a long-term deal earlier this month.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Since then, the Whites have been linked with a host of replacements. Among those eyed is Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe.

Reports said a £7m move was being lined up, but Ligue 1 giants Marseille have also come in for Rowe. It led to the winger missing Norwich City’s opening day game against Oxford United, but there is yet to be a resolution.

Now though, new claims over the Leeds United pursuit have emerged.

Writing on X, reporter Mike McGrath states that the Whites are among the clubs still in contention to sign Rowe despite Marseille advancing their pursuit with a bid. The French side are yet to have their offer accepted but are considering a new swoop, it is said.

Jonathan Rowe situation at #NCFC. Bid from Marseille went in Friday evening – not accepted but considering another offer. Player not included in squad after discussions with club (did not withdraw himself) at the weekend. #LUFC and other clubs are still in contention — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 12, 2024

Rowe has a year left on his deal but there is an option to extend.

One to watch

There’s plenty of business left to be done over the final weeks of the summer transfer window and there will be a handful of Championship sagas to keep an eye on.

The Rowe saga is among them, with Leeds United eyeing him as an ambitious Summerville replacement while Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille look to offer him the move to a top-flight league his talent’s arguably warrant.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Such competition from a big club like Marseille will make things tough for the Whites. However, they look to be taking a punchy approach as they look to sign a new star winger, so they won’t be giving up hope just yet.

Regardless of that though, those behind the scenes at Elland Road will have alternatives in mind. One time will tell just who comes through the doors in Yorkshire.

Clarity wanted

While Leeds United and Marseille tussle away, Norwich City will be demanding some clarity.

A lot has been made of Rowe’s withdrawal from the starting XI against Oxford United. It won’t have helped them as they went on to get beaten by the newly-promoted side, and manager Johannes Hoff Thorup will not want to experience anything similar over the coming weeks.

For the Canaries, the sooner a deal is done, the better.

That way, any uncertainty is thrown out the window while the club have ample time – and money – to replace Rowe before the window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th.