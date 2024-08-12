Leeds United unlikely to move for 26-year-old amid big fee demand

Leeds United are unlikely to meet FC Koln’s asking price for midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, the Yorkshire Evening Post has said.

Leeds United are in the market for some more new signings despite the focus on the start of their campaign.

The Whites salvaged a point late on against Portsmouth in their opening game. The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Brenden Aaronson securing a point for Daniel Farke’s side late on after Pompey looked to have snatched the win.

More new players are wanted though, and midfield is an area of focus.

Leeds United have little depth beyond starting duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev and one man they’ve turned to as a potential option is FC Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic. However, since links first emerged, little progress has been made.

Now, the Yorkshire Evening Post states that a deal looks unlikely at this stage.

Bundesliga side Koln are demanding a hefty price tag despite the fact that 26-year-old Ljubicic is now in the last year of his contract. The Whites lodged a bid amounting to £3.3m earlier this summer, but it was knocked back.

As such, with Farke looking to bolster his ranks, it’s unlikely Ljubicic will be the incoming man as it stands.

Sensible business

Some Leeds United fans may be demanding that the club start to splash the cash amid a need for more depth. After all, they raised sizeable funds by selling Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

However, the Whites are taking a far more careful approach with their recruitment. While they may well have the money to buy Ljubicic, he’ll be joining on their terms if he does come in, and the same goes for any other player.

It’s smart business for the Whites, who must be careful not to dig themselves into a whole. Their goal is to get back to the Premier League, but despite the desire to do so as soon as possible, they need to do it sustainably.

Overpaying for players in the last year of their contracts does not figure as sustainable. As such, they’ll either wait for the Ljubicic price to drop or turn their attention elsewhere.

A problem area?

In Ampadu and Gruev, Leeds United have a fantastic midfield partnership. But, if injuries strike, they will be left light on options in the middle of the park.

It means it’s not a problem area at the moment, but one injury could change that. Either a midfielder gets injured or a centre-back gets injured and Ampadu has to drop into the backline, either way they lose a body in midfield.

As it stands, Joe Rothwell is the only senior cover. Charlie Crew is a highly-rated prospect, but they ideally won’t have to call on the services of a player whose development will be managed carefully.