Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United battling for League Two star

Derby County and Oxford United have both made their way up to the Championship and will be determined to maintain their place in the second-tier after winning promotion, just as Plymouth Argyle did last time around.

The Pilgrims appointed Wayne Rooney over the summer and now, it is claimed that the Manchester United legend sees centre-back Brendan Wiredu as a target.

Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United have all been credited with interest in the Fleetwood Town star man, with Football Insider stating the Championship trio are considering bids for him before the window slams shut later this month.

They see the 24-year-old as someone who can help them stave off relegation this season.

Despite his relegation with Fleetwood last time around, Wiredu had a brilliant season after dropping from central midfield to centre-back. The Cod Army hope to keep hold of the defender after already losing many prized assets including Promise Omochere and Ben Heneghan.

Why so much interest?

Wiredu has also been of interest to clubs in League One and the Scottish Premiership, and it is easy to see why he is gaining so much attention.

He has spent much of his career as a central midfielder so, as a defender, he is very comfortable on the ball. The 24-year-old is more than capable of playing on the front foot and carrying the ball from the backline.

In addition to his clear abilities, Wiredu is club captain at Fleetwood Town and is a natural leader on the pitch.

The Cod Army have already signed former Arsenal centre-back Zech Medley from Belgian side KV Oostende. They will be hoping to keep hold of Wiredu ahead of the summer deadline with Wiredu and Medley being an outstanding partnership in League Two.

Defensive woes

After the first round of fixtures in the Championship both Plymouth Argyle and Derby County have shown clear defensive frailties.

Argyle conceded four away at Sheffield Wednesday in what was an extremely poor showing for Rooney’s side in his first competitive game. The Pilgrims lost 4-0 and it could have easily been with Wednesday registering a huge 30 shots.

They also showed a weakness in aerial duels, so 6’3″ Wiredu would help in that department.

Derby County meanwhile lost 4-2 and while the scoreline was slightly harsh, it still marked a tough return to the second tier for the Rams. Paul Warne’s side were very unorganised defensively which is understandable after losing leaders Korey Smith and Conor Hourihane.

Warne may feel that Wiredu’s natural leadership at the back is exactly what the Rams need to help solidify their defence.