‘Put things right’ – Derby County vs Chesterfield prediction: The72

Derby County host Chesterfield on Tuesday evening as the Carabao Cup gets underway for the 2024/25 campaign.

Derby County tasted defeat on their return to the Championship, losing 4-2 away from home against Blackburn Rovers to begin their season.

The Rams were the only newly promoted side across the Football League not to register a point on the opening day and will feel disappointed with the outcome given bright periods of play at Ewood Park.

Paul Warne’s side looked to be on the front foot after Curtis Nelson’s second-half equaliser, but switched off to go behind and let the floodgates open prior to Kane Wilson’s consolation strike. New Blackburn signings Yuki Ohashi and Andi Weimann – formerly of Derby County – were among the scorers.

Chesterfield, on the other hand, faced Swindon Town on home soil to mark their return to League Two. Armando Dobra had initially put the Spireites ahead, but Will Wright’s spectacular effort forced Paul Cook’s men to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Promoted to the fourth tier after clinching the National League title, Chesterfield will have similarly high ambitions this campaign and can take positives from their performance.

The Spireites dominated possession at the SMH Group Stadium and had the larger share of chances in what was a promising display. Despite not claiming all three points, it was a solid showing to build on.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Derby County fell at the first hurdle in both domestic cup competitions last season, which in turn proved no hindrance to their promotion efforts, though victory on Tuesday evening would provide a healthy boost of confidence should they achieve it.

“The two sides met in pre-season only a couple of weeks ago, leading to an eye-catching 4-0 scoreline in favour of the fourth tier outfit.

“Of course, it is not really worth reading into results during pre-season, but Warne’s men will certainly want to put things right in their competitive meeting at Pride Park.

“Chesterfield are certainly able to cause the Rams a few problems, though I believe their Derbyshire neighbours should have enough to book their place in the next round.”

James Ray

“Some people might have made a lot of Chesterfield’s pre-season thrashing of Derby County, but make no mistake, the Rams should be confident of winning this time around.

“It was a poor defensive performance from Warne’s side against Blackburn, which might be a bit of a concern given how tight they were last season. However, I can see them getting back on track with a result here.

“Chesterfield will be a handful, but a Championship side shouldn’t be having problems against someone in League Two. If they do, then there will be some early concerns.

“Nevertheless, I’ll be backing Derby County to win. I’ll say they shore things up and keep a clean sheet too.”