Charlton Athletic boss shares injury update regarding summer recruit

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has said Matty Godden missed out over the weekend due to a tight hamstring.

Charlton Athletic won 1-0 away at Wigan Athletic to kick-start the new League One season in style with three points. Defender Lloyd Jones scored the winner at The Brick Community Stadium after 81 minutes.

Godden, 33, made the move to The Valley this summer from Coventry City in the Championship. He wasn’t risked by his new club though against the Latics.

Jones shared this update regarding his condition, as per a report by London News Online: “He’s got a tight hamstring. We’re just not risking it. There’s no point travelling up here. Friday afternoon traffic from London to Wigan, you’re looking at six-and-a-half, seven hours. It would have just been detrimental. With a game Tuesday, a game Saturday, there’s no point. We’ve got the strength in depth that we need. So we didn’t risk him.”

As Jones alluded to, Charlton Athletic didn’t want to risk playing Godden against Wigan Athletic to make his issue worse.

They face Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night before a home clash against Leyton Orient this Saturday.

The Addicks have useful strength in depth up top with options like Gassan Ahadme, Tyreece Campbell, Chuks Aneke and Dan Kanu.

Godden was brought in to add more competition in attack and inject some valuable experience into their ranks.

He joined previous club Coventry City back in 2019 and was a great servant to the Sky Blues.

The forward made 155 appearances in all competitions for Mark Robins’ side and chipped in with 50 goals. His contract was due to expire next year and they decided to cash in on him now to avoid losing him for free down the line.

Prior to his move there, he had spells at Scunthorpe United, Ebbsfleet United, Stevenage and Peterborough United.

What next for Charlton Athletic

Godden will be eager to get back fully fit and force his way into Charlton Athletic’s starting XI.

It will be frustrating for him that he has a slight injury but Jones was wise not to rush him into the team.

The upcoming Birmingham City cup clash is a good opportunity for him to get some minutes as that game isn’t really the Addicks’ priority. They will still want to win though and keep their momentum going.