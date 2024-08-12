‘A work in progress’ – Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Birmingham City in the first round of the Carabao Cup in an all-League One clash at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic head into the tie on the back of their 1-0 away win at Wigan Athletic on the opening weekend. Defender Lloyd Jones scored the winner for the Addicks in the 81st minute as they began the 2024/25 campaign with three points.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

Nathan Jones’ side have the chance to freshen up their side for the cup and could give some fringe players and youngsters the chance to show what they can do. The match also presents the opportunity to hand some of their new signings some minutes.

As for Birmingham City, they drew 1-1 at home to Reading last time out. Alfie May, who joined them from Charlton Athletic this summer, scored a penalty on his competitive debut.

The Blues are aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship under Chris Davies. The former Tottenham Hotspur coach took over the Midlands outfit after they were relegated along with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Birmingham City won the League Cup back in 2011 after beating Arsenal in the final at Wembley.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Cup games are always tough ones to call as we don’t know how seriously teams are going to take it. Charlton Athletic will be in confident mood after winning away at Wigan Athletic and that was a great start to the season for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have momentum and Nathan Jones’ side will be eager to keep it going. They hold home advantage for this tie and that play it into their hands.

“As for Birmingham City, they will be disappointed that they weren’t able to beat Reading. The main thing was that they didn’t lose though.

“The Blues are a work in progress at the moment and their new signings need time to gel together. For that reason, I’m going for a home win here.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

James Ray

“This is going to be a really intriguing game. Both have the squads to rotate and still field strong starting XIs, but with both of these tipped for big success in League One, I hope they both go for full strength lineups so we can get a glimpse of just how these two compare.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

“Charlton Athletic will be dreading a goal from their former talisman Alfie May, but they have the defenders and the setup to keep him quiet. He only needs one chance though, something Nathan Jones and co will be all too aware of.

“Birmingham City will be out to give a better account of themselves, and I think they will.

“I can see this going all the way to penalties, with the visitors having the edge.”