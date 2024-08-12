‘An abysmal record’ – Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction: The72

Coventry City travel to Bristol City in an all-Championship clash in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Coventry City make the journey west to face a Bristol City side who started their 2024/25 campaign with a draw on the road against Tim Walter’s Hull City.

The Robins looked to have snatched all three points late on as summer signing Fally Mayulu fired home the opening goal on 84 minutes to put the visitors ahead. However, the hosts equalised late on as Oscar Estupinan levelled from the spot.

Nevertheless, it marked a fair start to the season for Liam Manning’s side, despite the disappointment of dropping points late on.

As for Coventry City, they opened their campaign with a defeat, losing away to Stoke City.

A goal from Lewis Baker was enough to send the Sky Blues back to the CBS Arena with nothing to show for their efforts. It means Mark Robins and co will be determined to put things right on Tuesday night.

Coventry embarked on a run to the FA Cup semi-final last season. Emulating that success in any competition this time around will be a big ask, but it will be the aim for Robins after the run brought such joy.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This should be a fairly close game between two Championship sides, although I am leaning towards a home win. Coventry City have an abysmal record in this competition and after starting their season with an away defeat, they may fall to another here.

“The Sky Blues haven’t made it beyond the first round since 2020 and have been knocked out before the third round in all but one year since 2008.

“Bristol City will be keen to capitalise on that by progressing and with the home faithful behind them for the first time this season, I’ll back them to do so. They’ve got something different up top in Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong to recent years, and that could make them a handful.

“I’ll go for a 2-1 home win.”

Harry Mail

“Hull City were there for the taking for Bristol City so they will be disappointed that they didn’t win. The Robins have the distraction of the cup now though and it is a chance for them to boost their confidence.

“Liam Manning could look to freshen up his ranks and give some other players the chance to show what they can do.

“As for Coventry City, they will want to bounce back from their 1-0 loss away at Stoke City. That was a poor start for Mark Robins’ side.

“This is a tough tie to call as it is hard to know how either will approach it. I’m edging towards the visitors though based on the quality of their attacking options like Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante.”