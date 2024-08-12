Blackpool in talks with free agent over potential move

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said they are in talks with Danny Mandroiu following his exit from Lincoln City

Blackpool are in the hunt for some more signings this summer to further bolster their ranks. They lost 2-1 away at Crawley Town over the weekend in the opening day of the new League One season.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Mandroiu, 25, cut ties with Lincoln City following the end of the last campaign. His contract officially expired in late June and he is weighing up his options as a free agent.

Critchley has said, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette: “We’re speaking to numerous players. We’re talking to Danny (Mandroiu) because he’s a free agent, but we’re in discussions with others. There’s a few weeks to go, we do our work vigorously behind the scenes every day.

“It’s not ideal that the window closes after the start of the season, because people can have their heads turned, but it’s the same for everyone.

“The squad might look slightly different in the next few weeks, we’re still working. Regardless of results at the start of the season, it’s our intention to improve and be stronger than we are at the moment. Elkan (Baggott) and Embo (Elliot Embleton) have strengthened us, so we’ll continue.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Blackpool in free agent talks

Mandroiu has a big decision to make on where to go next after leaving Lincoln City. The Irish Sun have reported that he has been on the radar of some unnamed English teams, as well as St Patrick’s Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackpool could see him as someone to inject more quality into their ranks. The Imps landed him back in 2022 and he became a key player for them.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

He made 65 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 15 goals, eight of which came last season.

The Dublin-born man is product of the St. Kevin’s Boys club and first moved over to England back in 2015 when Brighton and Hove Albion came calling.

Mandroiu didn’t make a senior appearance for the Seagulls and went back home for spells at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

Lincoln City then tempted him back over the Irish Sea a couple of years ago and that move worked out well for him.

What next for Blackpool target?

Mandroiu would be ideal for Blackpool and would give them something different.

He has proved over the past couple of campaigns for the Imps that he is a decent player at third tier level.

Time will tell whether he ends up linking up with the Seasiders, with St. Pats also mentioned as a suitor this summer.

The Tangerines are back in action with a Carabao Cup away trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday.