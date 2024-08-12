Blackburn Rovers could sanction midfielder exit, permanent deal preferred

Blackburn Rovers could let midfielder John Buckley depart the club before the end of the window, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Blackburn Rovers got their season off to the perfect start on Friday night as they defeated newly-promoted Derby County 4-2 at Ewood Park.

It marked John Eustace’s first home league win since taking over in Lancashire earlier this year. Tyrhys Dolan, Andi Weimann, Sammie Szmodics and Yuki Ohashi scored the goals for Rovers.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, there is still a desire to bolster the ranks further before the end of the month. The window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th, but exits at Ewood Park will pave the way for more new signings.

Now, according to Alan Nixon, one man who could be let go is Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon states that the door may open for the 24-year-old to move on before the window’s end. Rovers’ preference would be a sale following Buckley’s half-season loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday last time around.

The Manchester-born midfielder still has three years left on his contract with Blackburn.

For the opening day win against Derby County, Buckley watched on from the bench as an unused substitute.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Best for Buckley?

Buckley has been a regular in the Blackburn Rovers first-team since breaking through the youth ranks.

He impressed in academy football and has managed Championship football well, making 137 appearances in the division. Overall for Rovers, he’s chipped in with nine goals and 13 assists in 141 games.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, opportunities were limited last season, hence his loan to Sheffield Wednesday. That didn’t go as planned, so he returned to Rovers for the remainder of the campaign after being recalled in January.

There was a role for him in the winter, but starts dried up again under Eustace towards the end of the season, which looks to have carried into the new campaign.

As such, to give him the game time he desires and help further his development, a move to a new environment could be just what Buckley needs before the window ends later this month.

Signings needed

While Buckley could benefit from a move away from Blackburn Rovers, you can’t help but feel a departure for him would leave them in need of two new midfielders.

He the only backup to current starters Sondre Tronstad and Lewis Travis in those deeper midfield roles. Eustace could do with adding one even if Buckley remains, so an exit for him would mean two are required.

That gives the club some late business to do, and their track record of trying to get those deals over the line hasn’t been great.

It could be best to sign a replacement before sanctioning a Buckley exit. That way, if things go south, Rovers aren’t left short.