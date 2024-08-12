Birmingham City man undergoing medical ahead of expected European transfer

Birmingham City starlet Jordan James has been undergoing his medical in France ahead of his Rennes move, as per Fabrizio Romano

Birmingham City didn’t get off to the start they would have hoped for on the opening day of the League One season.

They managed to rescue a point from the jaws of the defeat though as their clash with Reading finished 1-1. Kelvin Ehibhatioman put the Royals ahead but summer signing Alfie May ensured Chris Davies got something from his first competitive game at the helm.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

On-pitch matters may well take priority now, but there is still business to be done in the transfer market. Exits may follow at St. Andrew’s, with Jordan James among those nearing a move away.

It was reported last week that Ligue 1 side Rennes had agreed a deal which was due to be finalised over the coming days.

Now, writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued update on the Birmingham City standout.

Romano has confirmed that the Welsh midfielder has been undergoing his medical with Rennes to wrap up his move overseas.

🔴⚫️🩺 Medical ongoing for Jordan James at Rennes as deal has been agreed last week.



Exclusive story, confirmed. ⤵️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/8NjLAXPztB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

There has been no mention of the fee involved, but the move away from the Blues has been one many have expected to come to fruition this summer.

A deserved move

Few would have been expecting James to remain at Birmingham City this summer, so his impending move to France with Rennes will not be surprising many of the St. Andrew’s faithful.

Arguably, despite the ambition of the Blues’ hierarchy, James was deserving of a move of this magnitude regardless of relegation at the end of last season. He’s viewed as a top prospect and having tested himself plenty in the Championship, the time has come for the 20-year-old to get a shot at the top.

Image courtesy of: INTS KALNINS/REUTERS.

Since coming through the League One club’s academy, James has played 95 times in the Championship and 105 times for Birmingham City overall. In the process, he’s notched 10 goals, seven of which came last season.

He’s also an 11-time Wales international already having debuted in March 2023.

Further signings eyed?

Looking at Davies’ squad, there isn’t much work the Birmingham City ranks need.

More strength in depth up top may be wanted but otherwise, Davies has a good selection of high quality players in plenty of areas. Perhaps departures will change that, and sales like James’ will raise funds for further business.

However, it’s important that a fine balance between depth and overcrowded is struck. The Blues squad needs to remain streamlined to be effective, so it seems unlikely that there will be extensive business over the final weeks.

Sales could be prevalent though and James will be among the headline names.