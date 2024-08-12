Barnsley could let summer recruit head out on loan

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke has said goalkeeper Jackson Smith could be loaned out before the end of the transfer window.

Barnsley signed the stopper earlier this summer to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department. They have since brought in highly-rated Chelsea man Gabriel Slonina in his position though.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Smith, 22, penned a four-year deal at Oakwell, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that. However, he could be shipped out the exit door on a temporary basis before the deadline later this month.

Clarke has shared this update regarding his situation, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “Jackson took a bit of time to get used to the pace of our training and the way we work. He’s settling a bit and he’s fighting to be number one but we’ll look at loan options if they are right. We see him as a long-term asset but it’s important he gets gametime with his lack of experience.”

Barnsley could loan out goalkeeper

Loaning out Smith would help him get some regular game time. His chances of nailing down a place in Clarke’s starting XI are slim at the moment.

The Tykes signed the ‘keeper in early July to provide cover for their number one spot.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He has plenty of time on his side and could eventually become first choice down the line as he was handed a long-term contract.

Smith rose up through the ranks at Wolves and progressed up through the academy of the Midlands outfit. He went on to play once for the Premier League club.

Kettering Town and Walsall came calling for him as a youngster and he had temporary spells with the pair away from Molineux to get some experience.

The latter snapped him up permanently afterwards and he played 30 times for them last term before his switch to Barnsley.

After his move to South Yorkshire, he told the club’s website: “I’m so excited, honestly, it’s the only way I can put it into words. When a club of this size comes in and shows their interest in you – it’s just pure excitement. I can’t wait to get out there, meet everyone, and show what I am about.”

What next for Barnsley new boy?

A loan exit could be on the cards now for Smith to help boost his development.

He played a decent number of games for Walsall in the last campaign and would be a decent addition for a team in League Two, or even in the lower end of League One.