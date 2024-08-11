Sheffield United target ambitious loan deal for 35-cap international

Sheffield United are targeting a loan deal for Besiktas midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Sun.

Sheffield United have endured a challenging summer transfer window but it didn’t stop them from getting their Championship campaign off to the perfect start on Friday night.

Though they were helped by a poor Preston North End performance, the Blades ran out 2-0 winners at Deepdale.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, Chris Wilder’s side is in need of further new signings. They have a few weeks to strike their final bits of business before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th.

Now, as per a report from The Sun, Sheffield United are targeting an eye-catching loan deal for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool man is down the pecking order in Turkey with Super Lig side Besiktas and the door could open for him to return to England this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been eyeing a return to the Premier League. But, with Sheffield United keen, he may be open to joining a club at the top end of the Championship too.

The now 30-year-old central midfielder only made the move to Turkey last summer but having dropped down in the pecking order and experienced a change in manager, he may come back to these shores with two years left on his contract.

Midfielders needed?

While the Sheffield United midfield ranks look fairly well-stocked as it stands, there could be a need for another addition in the middle of the park sooner rather than later.

Star men Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza are widely tipped to earn moves to a higher level rather than remain in the Championship. That would leave two big gaps in the side, and replacements would be sought.

Image courtesy: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

There are other players on the books with all of Ollie Arblaster, Tom Davies, Anis Slimane, Andre Brooks, Ismaila Coulibaly and youngster Sydie Peck on the books. However, Wilder may not be keen to rely on some of those players.

Adding another will be a must, perhaps regardless of departures.

A first Championship stint?

Oxlade-Chamberlain made a name for himself in the EFL as he broke through with Southampton, who were starting their surge from League One to the Premier League.

He starred in the third-tier for the Saints, so much so that Arsenal swooped to bring him in.

As such, Oxlade-Chamberlain has never played in the Championship. He’d be widely backed to find success at the level though having tested himself at the very top of the game.

The rumoured Sheffield United loan target has played 235 times in the Premier League. He’s also played over 50 games in the Champions League while registering 35 England caps.

That level of pedigree is rarely seen in the Championship, so the Blades would be pulling off a real coup.