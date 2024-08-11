QPR among clubs interested in Blackburn Rovers winger

QPR and PAOK are interested in Blackburn Rovers winger Arnor Sigurdsson, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

QPR and Blackburn Rovers have both now started their 2024/25 Championship campaigns, but the duo will remain focused on more potential deals over the final weeks of the transfer window.

The R’s got off to a tough start as they lost 3-1 at home to West Brom, with Josh Maja bagging a hat-trick. However, it was a successful and entertaining start to the campaign for Rovers, who defeated newly-promoted Derby County 4-2 at Ewood Park.

It marked the first home win of John Eustace’s tenure.

Now, claims of QPR interest in Blackburn Rovers winger Arnor Sigurdsson have emerged.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states the Icelandic ace is among those being considered in West London as they look to recruit a new winger. He is only on their shortlist at this stage though, with no advancing pursuit it seems.

The Hoops aren’t the only ones keen on the 25-year-old either. Nixon adds that Greek side PAOK are interested in Sigurdsson, and they’re expected to make an offer for him.

However, it’s a loan deal they’re lining up, which is ‘not ideal’, the reporter says.

Open to an exit?

Blackburn Rovers only signed Sigurdsson last summer, bringing him in from CSKA Moscow. It was an initial loan turned into a permanent deal in the winter, coming in on a free transfer.

A return of seven goals and four assists in 34 outings marked a respectable maiden campaign for the winger. However, he was far from a fixture in the starting XI and he ended the season sidelined through injury.

Sigurdsson – when available – found starts hard to come by under Eustace after he replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson, the manager who signed him.

As such, it might not be a surprise if the door opens for him to move on this summer. QPR could be beneficiaries of this, though they may well turn to other options in their winger pursuit.

Should that be the case, PAOK may look to pounce.

R’s turn elsewhere

While Sigurdsson may well be someone on the list at QPR, it does look as though they’ve turned elsewhere.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that a deal for Stade Brestois prospect and recent Blackpool loan star Karamoko Dembele is in the offing.

🚨🔵 EXCL: QPR agree deal to sign Karamoko Dembélé.



Player will travel to UK this weekend to complete medical tests.



Deal worth around €3m with add-ons included and sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/EyVEMIOgFz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2024

Should that go through, you would think that would end Marti Cifuentes’ pursuit of a new winger.

Dembele offers his services on either the left or right flank and through the middle as a no. 10. It was in this role he thrived at Bloomfield Road last season, seemingly earning him the step up to the Championship.