‘A threat throughout’ – Local media praise Leeds United starlet after hectic Portsmouth draw

Leeds United started their 2024/25 Championship campaign with a hectic 3-3 draw against newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road.

Leeds United fans had seen their side sparkle in an undefeated pre-season. Hopes were high entering into this game against a Portsmouth outfit who impressed in winning promotion last season.

The Whites were dominant from the off in the opening exchanges of the game. They hit the woodwork three times against John Mousinho’s shell-shocked Portsmouth side before going ahead from the spot, with Pascal Struijk scoring after Dan James was fouled.

Daniel Farke’s men looked like they were going to swamp a beleaguered Pompey side, such was their attacking prowess. However, Mousinho’s side stood firm and began to put together decent passages of play.

Having stemmed the tide, Elias Sorensen (23′) drew Portsmouth level. Callum Lang (41′) unleashed a thunderbolt to put the south coast side ahead at the break.

It was a lead that lasted for under a minute of the second half. Leeds United drew level through Wilfried Gnonto, the Italian international put into space by Georginho Rutter. The back-and-forth nature continued for the rest of the second half.

At times the Whites looked imperious; at times they looked fragile as Portsmouth gathered themselves.

It was Mousinho’s side who went ahead in injury time as Lang (90+2′) scored his second of the game from the penalty spot after Jayden Bogle brought down Christian Saydee. The craziness was still there as Leeds United levelled late on (90+5′) through Brenden Aaronson, who then wasted a glorious chance to win the game.

Gnonto stands out in crazy draw

In a hectic game, one player’s contribution stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was Leeds United’s Italian forward Gnonto, whose early second-half goal dragged the Whites level. It also landed him a 7/10 rating from Smyth, with the reporter having this to say about Gnonto’s performance against Portsmouth:

“Took his goal excellently, held a threat throughout and probably should have had a second or even third goal.”

Gnonto was a joy to watch against what will prove to be a good Portsmouth outfit in this season’s Championship. On the ball, he was energetic and forward-thinking while also filling in with his defensive duties.

His goal early on in the second half was an example of the threat he poses for opposition defenders. Running directly at the retreating defence, he turned a defender and rifled a shot into the back of the net.

Leeds United threat evident in Gnonto

A lot has been made of Leeds United losing Crysencio Summerville. The young Dutchman will be a big loss, that is for sure.

However, Gnonto showed against Pompey that he could be a suitable replacement for the Dutch winger. Gnonto took up Summerville’s old position on the left and looked threatening at times and a handful for opposition defenders.

It was a welcoming start for the young Italian in a Leeds United team display that leaves much to be desired. For the Whites and Gnonto, next up is a Carabao Cup tie against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Wednesday next week.