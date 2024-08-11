Leeds United face Burnley in transfer fight for Chelsea youngster

Leeds United opened their Championship campaign this weekend with a crazy, 3-3 draw at Elland Road against Portsmouth. However, with a few weeks of the transfer window remaining, there’s still work going on off the pitch to make some fresh additions.

Now, a new name has emerged in reports from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He states that Leeds United and Burnley are amongst clubs showing ‘concrete interest’ in Chelsea centre-back Bashir Humphreys.

However, the two Championship clubs will not have it all their own way. Romano adds that clubs from Germany’s Bundesliga are also looking at Humphreys, who is set to embark on a new chapter away from Stamford Bridge.

🚨🔵 Bashir Humphreys will leave Chelsea in the coming days either on loan or permanent.



Leeds United and Burnley among clubs showing concrete interest, Bundesliga clubs also keen as England U21 international will try new chapter.



The Whites seem to have cut ties with former captain Liam Cooper, with the Scotland international likely to move on to a new club following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

A wanted man

Humphreys came up through Chelsea’s youth system after arriving from Reading’s U18 in July 2019. With a plethora of world-class talent in front of him, the 21-year-old has struggled to make the step up to the senior squad.

His first taste of action away from Stamford Bridge was a half-season stint with 2.Bundesliga side SC Paderborn. Whilst with the second-tier German side, Humphreys made 12 appearances, registering a single assist.

The Chelsea youngster also has experience out on loan in this country and the Championship. The Exeter-born youngster spent last season on loan at Swansea City, where he made 24 Championship appearances, scoring once against Norwich City.

The level of interest

Romano’s tweet has been backed up by a tweet from Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross. On his X feed, Cross confirms that the Whites are ‘keeping tabs’ on Humphreys, but he urges caution adding that the youngster is not a priority for Leeds United at this stage.

Humphreys is mainly a central defender and the Whites do need cover in the centre of defence. Starting pairing of the returning Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are backed up with Austrian international Max Wober. Behind him, there’s Ethan Ampadu who is able to drop back from his midfield duties.

Beyond that back-up duo, there is highly-rated youngster James Debayo but very little else of real note. A move for a highly-thought-of youngster such as Humphreys would provide cover for Leeds United in a vital position.

However, Farke’s side have adequate and top-quality depth in this position. As reporter Cross has stated, the West Yorkshire side are keeping an eye on Humphreys as a talent, but it seems that interest stops there.