Leeds United make shock £15m bid for Premier League winger

Leeds United have made a shock £15m bid for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to reporter Alan Nixon

Leeds United are in the market for a new winger after letting star man Crysencio Summerville move to Premier League side West Ham.

Plenty of players have been linked with the Whites since. The club have money to spend on their next star winger and are keen to ensure the funds go on the right man.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe had been lined up, but it seems Marseille are pushing hardest to get that deal done.

Crystal Palace prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been linked with Leeds United, though a loan has been the focus for him. Now though, it is claimed the Whites have made a big permanent bid for the 21-year-old.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states the Elland Road club have made a big £15m move to try and prise Rak-Sakyi away from Crystal Palace.

It seems it won’t get far though, with the Eagles expected to turn the offer down.

Palace’s preference is to send Rak-Sakyi out on loan, and Sheffield United are leading the race for that deal. Championship rivals Hull City are also pushing for a temporary swoop, but Leeds United have moved with a big upfront payment and bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A bold move

The big-money bid for Rak-Sakyi shows Leeds United are setting their sights high in the hunt to bring a new winger to Yorkshire. Summerville’s boots are big ones to fill, and the Crystal Palace man is a prospect capable of filling them.

Nevertheless, it seems the Eagles are determined to retain his services long-term.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

So much so, they’re expected to knock back this big bid. While the offer makes for a bold move from the Whites, it’s also a brave decision from Palace if they opt to turn down as much as £15m for a player who hasn’t locked down a place in their first-team plans yet.

The development will give loan admirers Sheffield United and Hull City something to think about. But, with a temporary move preferred by his parent club, it may well be a boost for the Blades and the Tigers.

The Summerville heir?

Interestingly, Leeds United don’t seem to be fixed on signing a winger who can play on either side in their pursuit of a Summerville replacement.

The Dutchman mainly played on the left, but Rak-Sakyi operates on the right. He is at his best driving at his man and looking to cut in on his stronger left foot, so he wouldn’t directly take Summerville’s spot.

Having started on the left in the electric opening day game against Portsmouth, perhaps it will be down to Italian star Wilfried Gnonto to take that spot. Dan James started on the right, but he can play on the left too.