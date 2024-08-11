Fresh claims emerge over £7m Hull City bid for League One star

Hull City are looking to add more new players to their ranks in the final weeks of the window after a quiet summer for incomings.

Much of the focus at the MKM Stadium has been on those heading out the exit door. Jaden Philogene, Ozan Tufan and Jacob Greaves have been the headline departures over the course of the past few months.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The latter mentioned Greaves’ move to Ipswich Town has left a big gap at the heart of defence, and the Tigers are keen for Wigan Athletic standout Charlie Hughes to plug it.

Their pursuit has dragged on though, and reporter Alan Nixon has now offered an update on proceedings.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon states that the Latics are demanding more of the £7m Hull City are bidding up front. As it stands, their offer is split into three separate payments, but Wigan want guaranteed money upfront rather than in instalments and add-ons.

Hughes is under contract at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2028 and is the prized asset at the League One club. His contract situation means there’s no pressure to sell, so Wigan want a deal done on their terms.

A challenging pursuit

There’s no hiding that Hughes would be a fantastic replacement for Greaves. Hull City would be getting a highly talented centre-back capable of emulating the key role he played at the back, while also securing the services of another big asset for the future.

After cashing in on Greaves and selling Philogene, the Tigers should have the money to get a deal done too.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, the majority of transfers in modern football are paid in instalments and add-ons. It makes deals far easier for the buying club, avoiding an immediate significant outlay.

Wigan Athletic are in a position where they would actively like to keep Hughes though. They might be in a lower league, but they don’t have the pressure to cash in either, so they’re well within their rights to make firm demands over the payment terms of a deal for one of their most important players.

Stick or twist

For Hull City, they could soon be faced with a bit of a dilemma.

They need to bring in a new centre-back sooner rather than later, so they may have to choose whether to turn their attentions elsewhere or persist with the Hughes pursuit. There’s still a good amount of time remaining in the summer window, so the time to make that call might not be coming yet.

It is something for the club hierarchy to keep in mind though, as they don’t want to be up against the clock identifying a replacement and getting a deal for them done.