Luton Town fringe man emerges on Derby County transfer radar

Derby County will be in the market for some new recruits over the final weeks of the summer transfer window as their opening day defeat to Blackburn Rovers laid bare some of their shortcomings.

Paul Warne’s side were beaten 4-2 at Ewood Park, marking a tough start to their Championship return.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, the Rams boast some talented players in their ranks and will be hopeful of retaining their second-tier status. Some new additions will aid that, and it seems another striker is on the shortlist.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that Luton Town striker Cauley Woodrow has appeared on the radar at Derby County.

The Hatters are keen to bring a new forward before letting anyone go, with Joe Taylor also drawing interest. However, Woodrow is one who could depart as a player on the fringes of Rob Edwards’ starting XI at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old made 29 appearances across all competitions as Luton were relegated from the Premier League, but only two of his 24 top-flight outings were from the start. Woodrow remains in a similar place in the pecking order with Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris still on the books.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A Championship mainstay

Woodrow now has some more Premier League experience to his name, and he’s also found joy in League One before. However, the vast majority of his career has been spent in the Championship, so Derby County would be adding some real pedigree at this level with a move for his services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having represented current club Luton Town alongside Barnsley, Bristol City, Burton Albion and Fulham at this level, Woodrow has notched 46 goals and 14 assists in 213 games in the Championship.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

His most prolific stays came in his time at Barnsley, when he managed 14 and 12 goals in back-to-back seasons.

Having won promotion with Luton Town since then, there can be no doubting his status as a really solid Championship striker, even if his game time at Kenilworth Road has been limited.

Current options up top

The general consensus at Derby County is that one more striker is needed.

They currently have five on the books but one of those is talented Jamaican prospect Dajaune Brown, who will likely benefit from a loan move away from Pride Park to get him more game time.

New signings Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson are alongside Conor Washington and James Collins as the other options. If Warne wants to play with two up top at any point, another body through the door for depth would help.

Woodrow could be the man for the job, but time will tell if the interest advances.