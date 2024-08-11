Birmingham City ready contract offer amid Championship interest in 27-year-old

Birmingham City are looking to fend off interest in Siriki Dembele with the offer of a new contract, as per reporter Alan Nixon

Birmingham City are looking to bounce straight back to the Championship this season after a disastrous relegation last time around.

New manager Chris Davies has been well-backed by the ambitious ownership, though it didn’t help them get off to the ideal start in their curtain-raiser on Saturday.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Reading made the trip to St. Andrew’s and looked to be on course for a 1-0 win through Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan. New Blues talisman Alfie May would equalise late on from the spot though, salvaging a point.

Off the pitch, much of the focus has been on signings, but there’s been a battle to keep influential players such as Siriki Dembele amid Championship interest too. Now, Birmingham City are plotting a move to tie down the Scottish forward.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the League One side are ready to offer Dembele a new contract.

Despite relegation, the club could hand him a pay hike to fend off admirers as they look to keep him onboard.

Blackburn Rovers are among those linked with the Birmingham City talent. Swansea City and some other unnamed Championship clubs are also said to be admirers.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

An asset for the Blues

Dembele might not have shown the levels wanted from him consistently in the Championship last season. However, back in League One, the Scot could be a real asset.

He previously starred in the third tier while with Peterborough United, operating anywhere across the front three and in behind the striker as an attacking midfielder. The trickery he offers makes him a constant headache on his day and ultimately earned him a move to Bournemouth.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

There will be a challenge for Davies to get that out of him consistently though. The Birmingham City man started on the left-hand side against Reading but was taken off at half-time.

Dembele at his best is electric, hence the Championship interest and desire to keep him. However, to get the best out of him, showing faith by offering him a new deal could go a long way.

Wide options

Birmingham City are fairly well-stocked on wingers and other versatile players who can operate out wide.

Emil Hansson, Keshi Anderson, Koji Miyoshi and youngster Romelle Donovan are all natural wide players. Luke Harris can be deployed on the wings too though, so Davies has some decent depth there.

For that reason, perhaps it could be wise to cash in on Dembele if a Championship offer comes in and he doesn’t want to sign a new contract.

The Blues have the players to cover for an exit and with two years left on his contract, his value may only decrease from here on out. It could give the club a decision to make, though there is a desire to keep him onboard.