Summer signing starts: Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City

Sunderland travel to Wales to face Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon to begin their 2024/25 season.

Sunderland will be looking to right the wrongs of last season and get off to a positive start this afternoon.

They make the long trip to Wales for an early afternoon clash against Erol Bulut’s Bluebirds.

The Black Cats finished 16th last season in the Championship. It was a campaign that consisted of three different managers, some poor runs of form, some major off the pitch issues and a derby defeat to Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Regis Le Bris was appointed earlier this summer and the former Lorient boss will be keen to put all of that behind him as he takes reigns in his first competitive clash at Sunderland.

Pre-season was okay for the Black Cats, at times they showed they could easily compete with some top tier clubs. However, the lack of squad depth and quality in depth was rather evident at times.

They have signed Simon Moore, Alan Browne and Ian Poveda this summer, and whilst all of these are strong additions it could be argued as of yet they aren’t enough to get Sunderland where they need to be.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland have a few issues to contend with heading into the opener.

They suffered quite large injury problems last season, and they have come out of pre-season with some doubts.

Leo Hjelde is a doubt of this weekend and realistically the former Leeds United man wouldn’t start in Sunderland’s best team anyway.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Summer signing, Poveda could be involved but Le Bris has said previously that he won’t rush back the Colombian who struggled to maintain fitness last season at Sheffield Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Pierre Ekwah and Dan Ballard both haven’t featured since Sunderland’s first pre-season friendly.

The former is back training, but not yet ready to compete, whilst Ballard is still a couple of weeks away.

Predicted XI

(433)

Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Browne, Rigg; Clarke, Mayenda, Roberts.

With Ballard potentially missing out then it seems Aji Alese may come into the XI that starts.

Elsewhere, Browne’s experience and quality is a lot to leave out, and whilst playing a midfield three of Neil, Browne and Rigg maybe lacks a traditional number ten, Chris Rigg seems more likely to start over Adil Aouchiche.

The Black Cats are yet to sign a striker this summer and as a result are faced with the same issues they have been faced with for well over a year now.

Eliezer Mayenda has energy and pace in the press and Le Bris does like a striker that will press on the front foot and run the channels. Nazariy Rusyn could well do a similar job and whilst Jobe played in the striker role at times last year, he isn’t a long-term fix, nor does he suit the Le Bris system in that position.

Keeping hold of the likes of Anthony Patterson, Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke will be huge for Sunderland this season as they are easy names to add to any team sheet. However, it will be interesting to see if their full potential can be fulfilled this year as opposed to last.