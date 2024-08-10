Kolli starts: QPR team news and predicted XI to face West Brom

QPR host West Brom as they begin their 2024/25 Championship campaign at Loftus Road later today.

QPR come into the first game of the new season looking to start with a bang against tough opposition.

With a top boss in Marti Cifuentes at the helm, it is hoped the club can make further inroads up the Championship table this year. He led them to safety after a dismal start under Gareth Ainsworth and is widely tipped to help them maintain and upward trajectory.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

There are still some gaps in the squad to address in the transfer market, but the window has been a fairly fruitful one for the R’s. Jonathan Varane and Zan Celar are the headline signings, but moves for Paul Nardi, Liam Morrison, Heverrton and Daniel Bennie look smart too.

Pre-season may have ended with four straight defeats without a goal being scored, but three of those games were against Premier League sides. It should have made for a valuable experience for Cifuentes’ side.

QPR team news

While it would have been hoped that QPR could come through pre-season scot-free, there are a couple of issues Cifuentes looks as though he’ll have to contend with coming into the opening day.

Ilias Chair’s action has been limited this summer by a back injury and looks to be a doubt for the West Brom game, while Lyndon Dykes has also had a problem.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

New signing Jonathan Varane may need a little more time to get up to speed after coming in from Sporting Gijon. However, it will still be hoped that he can still make his competitive debut for the club, perhaps as a substitute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Fox also missed the last pre-season game against Brighton alongside Chair and Dykes, but the latter of the three is the most likely to play, QPR boss Cifuentes has said.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Colback; Smyth, Andersen, Kolli; Celar.

New signing Nardi is the clear favourite to start in goal while it seems likely that Cifuentes will stick with the QPR back four that served him well in the run in while he can. Both Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal have interest from elsewhere.

Sam Field and Jack Colback will likely start in midfield as Varane works his way to full fitness but Elijah Dixon-Bonner is also an option. Just in front of them will likely be Lucas Andersen.

On the left, it seems unlikely that Chair will be fit. It could mean teenage star Rayan Kolli gets a shot in the starting lineup having been heavily involved for QPR in pre-season.

On the opposite flank, Paul Smyth will be the preferred option but another winger signing wouldn’t go amiss. Up top, it will be between Celar and Michael Frey if Dykes isn’t deemed ready.