‘Could be unsettling’ – Luton Town vs Burnley prediction: The72

Burnley travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in their opening league fixture of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Burnley are under new management. Scott Parker replaces Vincent Kompany who left for Bayern Munich in a shock move earlier this summer.

The former Bournemouth and Fulham boss will be hoping to use his wealth of Championship experience to bring Premier League football back to Turf Moor at the first time of asking.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Luton Town surprised many with going up when they did, and again to much surprise they were actually the best performing of the newly-promoted sides last season, they finished one spot above their opponents Burnley last season.

However, they did fall short and it will be interesting to see how they react to relegation this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Luton Town haven’t been too busy this summer. Like every relegated side they have seen a fair few faces depart, but Rob Edwards’ side haven’t replaced them all.

“The Hatters will still have a strong squad for the division this season, and whilst they will ultimately want to aim for promotion again, whether it will happen this season remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

“Burnley are probably looking like the stronger side at the moment and once again they have made some big moves ahead of this season. They do still have a few players who may still leave before deadline day, but it doesn’t appear to be anything that is disrupting their preparation this summer.

“Parker has two promotions behind him already, a win away from home against a potential promotion rival would be a big statement to start the season with, and I think whilst Luton Town won’t make it easy, the visitors will come away with a win.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

James Ray

“These two relegated sides come into the campaign in a fairly similar position. Both Luton Town and Burnley boast squads strong enough to be title contenders, but neither are being touted for that success.

“The visitors have some fantastic players in their ranks but for me, Parker’s squad is far too bloated to be efficient at this stage. Players must be sold, and some key players are attracting interest.

“As for Luton, they too have some highly talented players who should probably be playing at a higher level. But, after overachieving to win promotion, many would argue that even with a year in the Premier League, there are squads stronger than theirs.

“That in mind though, I’m leaning towards a home win. The Kenilworth Road faithful will drum up a lively atmosphere as per usual, and it could be unsettling for Burnley.”