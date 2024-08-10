Bogle ready: Leeds United team news and predicted XI to fsce Portsmouth

Leeds United host promoted Portsmouth in the Championship this afternoon as Daniel Farke’s side get their 2024/25 campaign underway.

Leeds United enter today’s game looking to claim all three points in front of a boisterous home crowd at Elland Road in their Championship opener.

After being denied the opportunity to see their side play in Germany due to behind-doors games, nearly 33,000 turned up to watch them beat La Liga side Valencia. The Whites faithful will be hoping for a better start this season than their disorganised display against Cardiff City in last campaign’s opening game.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Farke’s side lost out in the play-off final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium just three months ago. The consensus sees Farke’s side as one of the Championship teams to beat.

Good displays against 2. Bundesliga sides FC Schalke and Hannover 96 prepared them well for the game against a good Valencia side, who they beat 2-1. Aside from those games against continental opposition, Leeds United also beat League Two neighbours, Harrogate Town, by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline.

This unbeaten pre-season will give fans much hope. They will also want to see new signings Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell have an impact. Added to this, the returns to the fold of Brendan Aaronson and Max Wober will add another aspect to an already exciting Leeds outfit.

Leeds United have come through pre-season largely unscathed.

Aforementioned new signing Bogle was the only other worry after he hobbled out of a very feisty game against Valencia with a dead leg. In his presser, Farke told the assembled media – including the Yorkshire Evening Post – that Bogle is “ready to go.”, which is the case for the rest of his players too.

ADVERTISEMENT

With such news coming out of this presser, it appears that Farke has a full squad to select from for the Pompey test. His new signings in Bogle and Rothwell adding to an already strong squad.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Ampadu; James, Rutter, Gnonto; Joseph

Aside from the introduction of Bogle to plug the gap left by Archie Gray’s £30m sale to Tottenham, the Leeds United XI will be mostly recognisable from last season. Bogle and Junior Firpo have played in pre-season more as wing-backs, so expect them to be getting forward more.

Pascal Struijk’s recovery from surgery will see him strike up a formidable central defensive pairing with Joe Rodon. Struijk’s recovery will allow new captain Ethan Ampadu to move back into his more accustomed midfield role. Here he will look to build a solid and cohesive partnership with Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev.

Attacking-wise, it is likely to be a three of Wilfried Gnonto, Georginho Rutter and Dan James. This trio will pose a massive threat to John Mousinho’s Portsmouth side.

Up top, it is likely to be youngster Mateo Joseph who gets the nod. The England U20 international has impressed as a no. 9 for the Whites in pre-season games. His goals and movement have convinced the Whites faithful on the terraces that he’s the man to lead the line.