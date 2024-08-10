Godden not risked: Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic

Charlton Athletic get their 2024/25 League One campaign underway with a trip to Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic are widely tipped to make some big strides forward this season as they embark on their first full term under the lead of Nathan Jones.

The Welshman led the Addicks away from relegation contention earlier this year with a fantastic unbeaten run guiding them away from danger. Now, with a squad better tailored towards his own preferences, the future looks bright at The Valley.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

A whole host of new faces have come through the doors in South London, with new captain Greg Docherty among them. Will Mannion, Alex Mitchell, Josh Edwards, Luke Berry, Matty Godden and Gassan Ahadme have also joined the club.

Key players have been lost such as Alfie May and George Dobson. However, this is still expected to be a much-improved season for Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks would have hoped to come through pre-season scot-free, but they haven’t quite done so.

Aforementioned new signing Godden is carrying a slight knock, Jones confirmed when speaking to the media ahead of the game. It remains to be seen whether it’s enough to keep him out of contention entirely.

Another striker, Miles Leaburn, will definitely be out though.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

The Charlton Athletic academy graduate is still working his way back to full fitness after a hamstring injury last season. Aside from those two though, Jones looks to have a largely fit squad to pick from.

It will give the Welsh boss a fair few selection headaches, but these will be welcome dilemmas for him.

Predicted XI

(3-5-2)

Mannion; A. Mitchell, Jones, Gillesphey; Watson, Coventry, Berry, Docherty, Edwards; Ahadme, Campbell.

Jones has some real headaches to contend with as he picks his first starting XI of the campaign.

New signing Mannion will almost certainly start in goal having failed to bring in another ‘keeper. Charlton Athletic look likely to field a back three of Alex Mitchell, Lloyd Jones and Macaulay Gillesphey with Josh Edwards and Tennai Watson as wing-backs.

However, Jones could opt to put Edwards in the back three, bringing Thierry Small in on the left. Kayne Ramsay is also one to consider instead of Watson on the right.

In Conor Coventry, Berry and Docherty, the Addicks could have one of the best midfields in League One.

Up top, new talisman Gassan Ahamde looks destined to start. Youngster Tyreece Campbell will be hoping to start with Godden unlikely to be risked if he has a problem, though Chuks Aneke and Daniel Kanu are also worth considering alongside Ahadme.