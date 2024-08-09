‘Too strong’ – Stoke City vs Coventry City prediction: The72

Stoke City host Coventry City on Saturday afternoon as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 Championship season.

Stoke City have underperformed over the past few years and will be hoping to compete higher up the league table. They are preparing for their first full campaign under the guidance of former Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher after he managed to keep them up last term.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Potters have delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Viktor Johansson, Ben Gibson, Eric Bocat and Sam Gallagher to bolster their ranks. They have also let players such as Tyrese Campbell, Tom Edwards, Ciaran Clark and Wesley head out the exit door to free up space and funds in their squad for new arrivals.

As for Coventry City, they lost in the play-off final to Luton Town in 2023 and missed out on the top six last season, although they did reach the FA Cup semi-final. They will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League once again.

Mark Robins remains in charge of the Sky Blues and has snapped up Brandon Thomas Asante, Jack Rudoni, Luis Binks and Oliver Dovin. They have lost Callum O’Hare though and he has joined Sheffield United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Stoke City have brought in a couple of experienced players in Ben Gibson and Sam Gallagher, whilst goalkeeper Viktor Johansson impressed for a struggling Rotherham United last season and is a smart addition.

“However, the Potters could do with a few more signings before the deadline to ensure their squad is ready.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

“Coventry City are a much more settled side at the moment and could be tough opponents for the hosts here. They have some strong options going forward like Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and new boys Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ephron Mason-Clark.

“I think Mark Robins’ side will be too strong here and will get the win.”

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Stoke City will aim to be resolute and against a side like Coventry City they will likely have to defend well for large parts of the game to get anything.

“Schumacher’s side will likely improve from last season, but they still seem a way off making strides in the Championship.

“Coventry City for me are top six contenders. Robins’ side have strengthened well this summer and despite missing out last year I was still impressed with them often.

“I don’t think the home side have much chance here, comfortable away win.”