Stoke City set to sign Liverpool youngster on loan

Stoke City are set to sign Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas on a season-long loan after signing a new deal at Anfield, as per The Athletic

Stoke City will be hoping for a more positive year this time around.

The Potters are entering their first full season with Steven Schumacher at the helm after he took over the club back in December.

They finished 17th last season, ending the year with three wins to build some daylight between them and relegation.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

They have made a couple of good additions so far this summer, but it seems their business is far from over.

A recent report claims they are leading the race to sign Bosun Lawal in a deal which could cost them up to £3m.

Now, another report claims they are set to sign Koumas from Liverpool on a season-long loan.

The young forward is set to sign a new contract at Anfield before making the switch to the Championship this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A promising background

Koumas is a versatile attacker.

He can feature on either wing, or through the middle. Last season for Liverpool’s U21 he featured primarly off the left flank and registered an impressive nine goals and five assists in 15 league appearances.

He has also managed 20 goal contributions in 21 games across his time in the U18 Premier League and even scored on his debut for the first team last year.

Koumas started on the left for Jurgen Klopp’s side in their FA Cup fifth round clash against Southampton. He played just over an hour and bagged a goal in a 3-0 win for the Reds.

Now, it is clear that Arne Slot wants him to get a full year of first team football under his belt to build that experience and help further his development heading into future years.

Looking ahead

Stoke City should be fine this season, there shouldn’t be a risk of relegation for Schumacher’s side.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

If they can add two or three new faces to their ranks before the end of this month then they could well compete in the majority of games this year.

A stable, mid-table finish would be seen as a positive for the Potters and that should be the aim heading into this season.

However, they haven’t got the easiest of starts.

Their first league outing this weekend sees them host Coventry City before travelling to Vicarage Road to face Watford in a game which they will likely expect three points.

But, then it’s another tough outing with Carlos Corberan’s West Brom side in their third game.

It’s important they take the season game by game, and if they can add in Koumas as a minimum heading into next week then there isn’t any reason they can’t pick up some positive results early doors.