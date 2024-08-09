Stoke City lead race for Celtic star, up to £3m fee demanded

Stoke City are leading the race to sign Celtic talent Bosun Lawal for a fee between £2m and £3m, according to the Irish Examiner’s John Fallon

Stoke City are in the market for more new signings over the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Potters are just a day from kicking off their Championship campaign at home to Coventry City, Steven Schumacher will have to work with what he’s got for that tie. However, business is picking up, and it will be hoped new additions aren’t too far away.

Now, it looks as though one man who could make the move to Staffordshire is Bosun Lawal.

Writing on X, the Irish Examiner reporter John Fallon has said that Stoke City are in pole position to sign the versatile Lawal, who is back with parent club Celtic after a fruitful loan stint with Fleetwood Town over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 21-year-old is ‘on his way out’ of the Scottish giants with a fee between £2m and £3m cited.

Lawal has two years left on his contract with Celtic but the club are set to cash in off the back of his strong League One loan. Stoke City look well-placed to be the beneficiaries of this stance as they push to secure a deal.

Back to the EFL?

It looks as though the door is set to swing open for Lawal to return to the EFL this summer, but on a permanent basis this time.

It remains to be seen whether Stoke City can strike a deal but the young Irishman could be a great addition at the Bet365 Stadium, especially if he can show the levels he displayed with Fleetwood over the second half of last season.

Lawal was making a good impression at the heart of defence for a struggling Cod Army but he found most of his joy when moved further forward into the midfield at the turn of the year.

He would manage five goals and two assists from midfield in the last 14 games of the season. It displayed he has the technical ability and attacking nouse to be a threat from deep while also boasting the physicality that made him a success in centre-back.

A sizeable outlay

At a fee between £2m and £3m, Stoke City or whoever managers to sign Lawal will be making a pretty hefty purchase.

It’s not a cheap deal for a player who only has one season of senior football under his belt. However, the youngster impressed in that campaign.

There’s excitement over just what the future could hold for Lawal, so as a versatile prospect with his best years ahead of him, that fee could prove to be a bargain in the years to come.