Sheffield Wednesday in talks with League One club over potential fringe man exit

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Mallik Wilks is the subject of interest from Rotherham United , Millers boss Steve Evans has confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have added a whole host of players to their ranks this summer.

Manager Danny Rohl has been well backed in his first summer window at Hillsborough. It means they look prepared for a brighter 2024/25 campaign after just about surviving the drop last time around.

However, the numerous additions means players now must make way from the club. Among those widely tipped to move on is Mallik Wilks, who saw his action limited last season amid struggles with injuries and a fight to break into the squad.

Now, it has emerged the former Leeds United man could have a route out of Sheffield Wednesday in the form of interest from another Yorkshire club.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has confirmed that Wilks is player of interest to them. He stated talks have been ongoing, though they are struggling to raise funds for the deal at this stage.

“Yeah, we like Mallik a lot,” Evans said.

“Probably, at the minute, we can’t afford his left boot, never mind his right boot.

“It just seems to be a breakdown in communications. We can’t seem to get a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no’. We get a ‘Well, can you do this? Maybe, maybe not’.”

The report adds it remains unknown whether a deal for the Sheffield Wednesday forward would be temporary or permanent.

Funds raised by Rathbone sale?

While Evans implied the money isn’t there to strike a deal for Wilks at this stage, perhaps the impending sale of midfielder Ollie Rathbone will mean the Millers have the funds to bring him in from Sheffield Wednesday.

Evans also confirmed that Rathbone is set to join a League One rival after a deal was agreed between the two clubs. Separate reports have since claimed the side in question are Wrexham, with a medical awaiting.

Should that move go through as hoped, perhaps then the Millers will be able to bring Wilks in.

That wouldn’t be a direct Rathbone replacement, of course, but the money could go towards the deal regardless. And, given the ‘significant’ fee received for the midfielder, perhaps they have the means to sign Wilks and a replacement to further bolster Evans’ ranks.

The right move for Wilks

The time has come for Wilks to move on from Sheffield Wednesday, be it on a temporary or permanent basis.

He has struggled to make the impact hoped of him since signing from Hull City, resulting in his place down the pecking order. There’s no doubt the 25-year-old is a highly talented player on his day, but those days haven’t come as often as hoped in his time at Hillsborough.

As such, a move elsewhere gives him a chance to start afresh. Moving to Rotherham United would keep him in Yorkshire near home while also seeing him return to a level he has thrived at before.

Time will tell how the talks pan out, but if the Millers have the funds to find an agreement, it’s hard to see Wednesday standing in his way.