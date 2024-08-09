‘Worrying sign of things to come’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle both rose from League One in 2023, and they both ended up in the thick of the relegation battle come the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Owls were in the depths of the bottom three for much of the season but clawed their way out of the relegation zone after the inspirational appointment of Danny Rohl. Now, having secured his future, the years ahead look to be exciting ones at Hillsborough.

Rohl has led an eye-catching recruitment drive at Wednesday and there’s hope they can make some serious inroads up the Championship table in the 2024/25 campaign.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they’re looking to kick on after just about staving off the drop last time around. They slid towards the bottom three under Ian Foster but Neil Dewsnip guided them to safety on the final day.

Now, they’re under the lead of Wayne Rooney, whose appointment left many surprised given his struggles at Birmingham City last year.

The Pilgrims are widely tipped to struggle in their second season of Championship football. Nevertheless, Rooney and his players will be determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

ADVERTISEMENT

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday are looking forward to an exciting season and you can’t help but feel they’re going to get off to a strong start at home to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

“It’s harsh to judge Rooney and the Pilgrims before they’ve even started. However, given how the manager struggled at Birmingham City, who were ultimately relegated, things aren’t looking particularly promising at Home Park, while the complete opposite can be said for the hosts.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

“Plymouth have held onto Morgan Whittaker so far and added some talented new players. Nevertheless, it still feels like this is going to be a tough first game for the new boss.

“This could be a worrying sign of things to come for the visitors. I’ll go for a 2-0 home win.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sheffield Wednesday are the most exciting team to watch heading into this season for me.

“Rohl has done a superb job at the helm there so far and if his side can carry that momentum into this year and build on it, then they could be in for a very successful campaign.

“Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to survive again this season, many will write them off with Wayne Rooney in charge due to his time at Birmingham City. I do think Argyle will struggle regardless of manager, but I’m not writing them off completely.

“However, in this game I can’t see anything other than the perfect start for the Owls with an early three points and clean sheet on the board.”