Lincoln City join Wrexham and more in pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday starlet

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy in the transfer market, bringing a whole host of new players into the ranks ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The statement signing of former loan star Ike Ugbo is the most recent one to get over the line at Hillsborough. That has been one on the radar for some time, and it could lead to a departure.

The Owls now need to try and trim the squad where possible, and one who could move on is Bailey Cadamarteri. The teenage striker is being touted for a loan exit amid interest from Wrexham, Stockport County, Blackpool and more.

Now, it seems further interest in the Sheffield Wednesday starlet is emerging.

According to a report from The Star, League One side Lincoln City are among the latest to join the race. A whole host of other unnamed EFL clubs are keen on the striker, while he also has interest from Scottish Premiership trio Motherwell, Dundee United and Hibernian.

Cadamarteri will now take the time to weigh up his options, with plenty of clubs looking to bring him in on a temporary basis before the window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th.

The priority for Cadamarteri

Both the player and Sheffield Wednesday will be carefully weighing up where will best for him to play his football next season. However, the priority will be clear.

Cadamarteri will be keen to go wherever he has the strongest guarantee of holding down a starting spot. The Owls will feel the same as they look to maintain the development of one of their top young talents.

He showed what he can do in the Championship last season, so success in League One could await. A club further down the division may offer more minutes than one fighting towards the top, but being around a promotion-chasing environment will make for a great experience.

Up in Scotland, young EFL loanees have had tougher times, but it would be a great level for Cadamarteri to test himself at.

Sincil Bank the perfect place?

Lincoln City have been a great club for developing young players in recent years, so it could be a good place for Cadamarteri to head as he looks for game time away from Sheffield Wednesday.

With a manager well-versed in the development of young players in Michael Skubala, it may be an ideal move for the youngster.

Only last season the Imps saw Luton Town prospect Joe Taylor find great success under their watch. Cadamarteri is capable of enjoying a similar level of success, and their two-striker setup gives him a great chance of starting regularly if he can hit form.