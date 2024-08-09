Sheffield United, Leeds United and Hull City all agree deal for PL starlet

Sheffield United are amongst a host of clubs hoping to win the race for the young attacker this summer.

They are gearing up for another campaign in the Championship after their time in the Premier League was cut after one season.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, has been a wanted man throughout the whole summer and it seems this saga will drag on beyond the start of the season.

He has been linked with a permanent move away at times this summer, but Crystal Palace have always seemed to prefer a temporary departure.

Several Championship clubs have been after him, but it now seems we have a clearer picture as to where he may end up.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Blades are the frontrunners to sign him on loan this summer, but Leeds United and Hull City have also agreed to the terms of the loan.

Proving his worth

Rak-Sakyi spent a large amount of last season injured and as a result didn’t really get much chance in Palace’s first team.

He could now do with another year of consistent first team football and that’s why a loan move has been preferred by the Eagles this summer.

They will be hoping he can hit the ground running in the second tier and have a season similar to the one he had at Charlton Athletic a couple of seasons ago.

Rak-Sakyi managed 23 goal contributions in the third tier during that year and there’s still a lot of hype around his name due to that. However, he is yet to show that he can do it in the Championship or Premier League and this season could be his chance to do so.

The season ahead

The Championship season gets underway tonight.

The 2024/25 season looks set to be another competitive and exciting season with plenty of twists and turns expected.

Sheffield United will be hoping to be in contention for a top six spot following their relegation, whereas Leeds United will be aiming for automatic promotion this year after play-off final defeat in May.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Hull City have a big year ahead of them after having lost some of their key players this summer, new manager Tim Walter has a big job ahead of him this season to replicate or top Liam Rosenior’s 7th-place finish in the Championship last time out.

The Blades start their season tonight away to Preston North End, Leeds United host Portsmouth tomorrow at the same time as the Tigers host Bristol City.