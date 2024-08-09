Rotherham United agree to sell midfielder to League One rivals

Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone is set to join a rival League One club, manager Steve Evans has confirmed

Rotherham United have been largely focused on incomings this summer as returning boss Evans rebuilds the ranks at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers saw a number of players move on after relegation, the majority doing so on free transfers. There have been some sales though, with Viktor Johansson and Peter Kioso making Championship moves to Stoke City and Oxford United respectively.

The midfield in South Yorkshire is an area that has seen a lot of change, but it looked as though one remaining feature would be 27-year-old Ollie Rathbone.

Now though, it seems the Rotherham United midfielder is heading for pastures new.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, boss Steve Evans confirmed Rathbone is set to join an unnamed League One rival after the club’s valuation of him was met. The manager would later add that the fee is a ‘significant’ one, with the Millers taking the chance to cash in now and remove the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

“In the last couple of days, a club in League One have been very keen on securing the services of Ollie Rathbone,” Evans said of the Rotherham United man.

“A valuation has been agreed and a transfer has been agreed. As we speak now, young Ollie is at that club having a medical, having agreed terms last night despite our endeavours to keep him here.

“We’d proposed a new contract. Ollie made it clear that the move was something he wanted to pursue.

“Reluctantly, the board agreed and passed that detail to me. It looks like Ollie will be departing for pastures new.”

Smart business?

As Evans had made clear, Rotherham United weren’t looking to sell Rathbone this summer.

In fact, he’s someone the club were making active efforts to keep for the long-term. It means his sale to a League One rival will come as a blow, but it can be argued that this is sensible business from the club.

This way, they ensure they receive a fee for the midfielder and avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next summer. And, the Millers have ample time to spend the Rathbone on more new signings, be it a replacement or additions in another area of the squad.

He would have been a valuable player to retain for the push for promotion from League One, but the move seems to make sense for all involved.

Other midfield options

Another positive is that Rotherham United aren’t exactly short on midfielders.

Christ Tiehi and Hakeem Odoffin are still on the books after relegation from the Championship and three new faces have been added to the ranks alongside them two.

Liam Kelly, Shaun McWilliams and Joe Powell are natural options in the middle of the park while the versatility offered by fellow new signings Reece James and Alex MacDonald makes for two more potential midfielders if required.

Nevertheless, there could be good funds available to source a replacement, so Evans will have to weigh up his next move.