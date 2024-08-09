Preston North End set to seal deal for Danish winger

Preston North End will be looking towards the play-off places this season after missing out in the last two seasons.

Ryan Lowe’s side have secured the loan signings of Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden already this summer. The only permanent signing so far being Stefán Teitur Thórdarson from Danish side Silkeborg.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Now though, it seems a fresh addition is set to come through the doors.

According to a report from Danish news outlet Midtjylland Avis, as relayed by local reporter George Hodgson, reporting on X, winger Jeppe Okells is set for a medical with Preston North End.

Reports in Denmark saying Utrecht winger Jeppe Okkels, 25, is set for a medical at PNE. Used to play for Silkeborg – the club Thordarson signed from. #pnefc — George Hodgson (@GHodgsonSport) August 9, 2024

The Danish youth international is a left-winger and could be a direct replacement for ex-loanee Liam Miller. Miller looks to be Hull City bound as he had reservations about playing in a deeper left wing-back role at Deepdale.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

What can Preston fans expect?

Okells signed for Utrecht in January and has only made five appearances with no goals or assists to his name. However, his 2023 season was a standout for the winger. In 30 appearances, the Dane scored 11 goals and provided six assists for Elfsborg which earned his move to Utrecht.

The 25-year-old has a similar profile to former favourite Millar who was a standout performer for Preston North End last term. As a right-footed left-winger Okells will looks to come inside and both create and score goals, though is also more than capable of playing on the right-hand side having played a lot of games Elfsborg in that role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okells will provide great competition for Robbie Brady on the left-hand side. The pair will provide different dynamics for the Lilywhites with Brady being a more natural winger and Okells being more of an inside forward.

Room for more business?

In addition to the loss of the aforementioned Millar, Preston North End have also lost club captain Alan Browne. Fan favourite Browne left the club to join fellow Championship side Sunderland upon the end of his contract ending a 10-year spell with the club.

These two are huge loses for North End with the pair being arguably the best players at the club last season.

Lowe is expected to make more additions to his squad in the final month of this window.

Preston start the season at home to Sheffield United tonight, a very tough opening game for Ryan Lowe’s men coming up against one of the relegated Premier League sides. It will be very interesting to see how their new signings get on in this season’s opening act.