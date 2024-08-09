John Mousinho makes position clear over potential Portsmouth exit for 22-year-old

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed Ryley Towler will not be leaving the club on loan for the time being.

Portsmouth are just a day away from starting their Championship campaign.

It’s been a long road for Pompey to get back to this stage and they’ll be hopeful of finding success at this level after storming to the League One title under the lead of the highly-rated John Mousinho.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, while a host of new signings have been made, one area that remains bare is at the heart of defence. Regan Poole is still on the way back to full fitness, so with no centre-backs signed, only the freshly tied down Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre and Ryley Towler are options at the back.

The latter was on the fringes of the side all of last season, seeing him widely tipped for a loan exit upon the rise to the Championship. But, an impressive summer with Portsmouth and a lack of summer signings at centre-back look to have changed that.

Now, speaking to The News, manager Mousinho has confirmed the club’s current position.

The Pompey boss stated that as it stands, Towler is not under consideration for a loan exit. Instead, he will be fighting for a place in the starting XI against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. Mousinho explained:

“Ryley’s come back in good shape and has looked good in pre-season.

“Ryley was very, very unlucky to only start those three games last season. When he played, he played well and he was always a credit to himself in and around the place. For him to come in and have a really good pre-season gives him a chance and an opportunity to stake his claim.

“There will be no loan for Ryley at the moment.

“At the back end of last season where we thought if he didn’t get the requisite number of minutes this year to develop, it would be one we would have to look at.

“At the moment, Ryley has come back in really good shape and is pushing for a place in the starting line-up.”

A deserved opportunity

Towler joined Portsmouth in January 2023, the same month they eventually named Mousinho as Danny Cowley’s permanent replacement. He looked good over the second half of that season, but ultimately, in his first full campaign, action was limited.

He played just 11 times for Pompey, often watching on from the bench as the now released Sean Raggett covered for the sidelined Poole.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

However, amid departures at the heart of defence and a lack of new signings in that area, Towler has had the chance to catch the eye in pre-season. He’s done just that, and it may well have changed the plans that were laid out for him ahead of the campaign.

Many felt Towler was deserving of more opportunities last season, so fans will be pleased the popular defender has made the most of his chance when it has come around.

Depth needed

Towler may well have forced his way into the Portsmouth plans for this season, but regardless, another body at the heart of defence is a must for Mousinho and co.

Going into the season with only four natural centre-backs – two of whom are coming off the back of long-term injuries – will be a big risk.

Someone with experience at Championship level wouldn’t go amiss, though they might not come cheap at this stage in the window with much of the best free transfer options snapped up.

Until then though, it seems Towler will have a chance to make a starting spot his own amid a change to his loan plans.