Goalkeeper released by Portsmouth this summer lands League One move

Peterborough United. Portsmouth let go of young goalkeeper Bastian Smith earlier this summer and now, he has joined

Portsmouth had a number of tough decisions to make upon their rise from League One to the Championship.

John Mousinho and co had to make the call to let go of a number of first-team stars as they geared up for the second-tier. Among the big names let go were Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty, who have both since joined Rotherham United.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

However, those at Fratton Park also had calls to make on a number of their youngsters. And, the a large number of scholars were let go.

Among those to leave Portsmouth was teenage goalkeeper Bastian Smith. Now though, after a spell without a club, it has been confirmed that the youngster will be remaining in the Football League.

League One side Peterborough United have announced the signing of Smith, who will join the club’s U21s ranks following a successful trial in Cambridgeshire.

He has featured in some pre-season friendlies for the Posh youngsters and will now continue the next chapter of his career under their watch. Smith pens a two-year deal at London Road, keeping him on the books until the summer of 2026, when he will be 20.

A good move for Smith

A lot of the time, youngsters released by EFL clubs end up dropping into non-league. There, they get the chance to work their way back up, perhaps into another professional academy setup.

However, for Smith, he heads straight into another academy having earned a move to Peterborough United.

Portsmouth haven’t got the clearest of pathways to the first-team for youth players, but it’s quite the opposite at London Road. It means this makes for a great move for the young goalkeeper, despite the understandable disappointment that would have come after being let go by Pompey.

It will be hoped Smith can continue his development in the Posh ranks and break into senior contention of the course of his two-year contract at the club.

Posh youth stars

Former Portsmouth youngster Smith will have work to do if he’s to come into consideration for a first-team role under Darren Ferguson, but the staff at Peterborough United are well-versed in developing youngsters for future senior contention.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Harrison Burrows is the headline name from recent years, earning a move to Sheffield United this summer after starring for the Posh and becoming club captain.

Ricky-Jade Jones is arguably the biggest name in the current first-team setup. The likes of James Dornelly, Emmanuel Fernandez and Will Blackmore are also in and around Ferguson’s squad with breakthroughs eyed for this season.