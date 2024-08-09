‘A real insult’ – Wayne Rooney confirms rejected bids for Plymouth Argyle duo

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney confirmed bids have been rejected for Michael Cooper and Morgan Whittaker.

Plymouth Argyle have two standout players in goalkeeper Cooper and talisman Whittaker.

Academy graduate Cooper may have seen injury hamper his involvement somewhat over the past 18 months or so but he is still widely viewed as one of the most talented English goalkeepers outside the Premier League.

Image courtesy of: TONY OBRIEN/REUTERS.

As for Whittaker, his impressive return of 19 goals and eight assists in 46 Championship games last season proved to be key in the Pilgrims’ successful bid to avoid relegation to League One.

Unsurprisingly, their talents haven’t gone unnoticed. Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have both been linked with Plymouth Argyle ‘keeper Cooper, and it is claimed Rangers have been bidding for Whittaker.

Now, with the season right around the corner, manager Wayne Rooney has addressed the offers for the star duo. Speaking to Plymouth Live, the Argyle boss said bids for both have been ‘very far’ from the club’s valuation, labelling the Whittaker bid especially as ‘a real insult’. He said:

“When you look at what Morgan done last season, and then you are seeing the money teams are paying for other players who didn’t do half of what he done, then I think it’s a real insult, to be honest, the bid we have had for Morgan.

“Morgan is really happy here. I have seen no indications that Morgan Whittaker wants to leave the club.

“And Michael Cooper is here. I can’t be as enthusiastic as I am on Morgan, but Michael Cooper is here, he’s training well and he’s ready to play on Sunday. That’s where we are at with the two of them.”

Confident on Whittaker

Confirmation of the bids for Whittaker and Cooper will be somewhat unsettling for Plymouth Argyle fans as they hope to see their star men remain beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

However, given the levels the pair have shown, those same fans will acknowledge the inevitability of bids.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

There are positives to take from Rooney’s words on the matter though. It seems he’s confident of keeping key forward Whittaker at Home Park despite the offers from elsewhere, which seem to have insulted the Pilgrims more than concerned them about a potential exit for the star man.

The same can’t be said of Cooper though. Nevertheless, Rooney seems confident he will be ready to play if picked, despite the persisting interest.

Ready to step in

If Cooper isn’t deemed ready to start by Rooney, Conor Hazard will be the go-to replacement.

Whether or not he’s entrusted with the number one shirt for good if the ‘keeper leaves, that remains to be seen. However, he seems to have made a good impression in pre-season after covering in goal for Plymouth Argyle last season.

Replacing Whittaker would be a tougher task, even if the money raised from a sale went towards finding a replacement. With Rooney seemingly quietly confident of keeping the winger though, it will be hoped Argyle aren’t left scrambling for a new talisman late in the window.