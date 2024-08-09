‘Potential teething problems’ – Peterborough United vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Huddersfield Town on Saturday as two League One promotion hopefuls get their campaign underway.

Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town will both be determined to get their seasons off to the perfect start after the 2023/24 campaign ended in disappointment for both.

Posh might have lifted the EFL Trophy, but ultimately, they came up short of their ultimate goal in League One. After finishing in the play-off spots, they were beaten by underdogs Oxford United at the semi-final stage, though the U’s did go on to rise to the Championship.

The failure to win promotion has seen key players such as Harrison Burrows leave, so once again, Darren Ferguson comes into this season with a new-look squad.

As for Huddersfield Town, they suffered relegation from the Championship. They’ll be out for redemption, now under the lead of former Swansea City and Barnsley boss Michael Duff.

Such is their desire to make this stay in League One a short one, eye-catching moves for the likes of Herbie Kane, Lasse Sorensen, Antony Evans and Mickel Miller have been made. However, Jack Rudoni and Sorba Thomas has moved on.

Promotion will be the clear aim for the Terriers, but they’ll be more than aware of how competitive League One can be.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While some may be unaware, there’s a bit of needle in this fixture between Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town. It stems from promotion and relegation battles of the past, with both sides tasting glory and defeat on separate occasions.

“Nevertheless, the main focus will be on getting a result, and you have to favour the latter here.

“Posh are always an interesting one, as they regularly lose key players and look like a weaker side. However, their successful recruitment sees them maintain a place in the promotion picture usually, so the same will be hoped again for this season.

“Huddersfield are going to be a problem for a lot of sides though. They’ve got solid League One boss of their own in Duff and there’s no doubt a good few members of their squad could be playing Championship football.

“That combined with some potential teething problems at Posh could give the visitors the advantage.”

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Peterborough United are usually an easy prediction to make when deciding who will be in the third tier’s top six come May. However, with the level of competition in League One seemingly rising from last year, it may not be as smooth sailing this year.

“This is a great opening fixture for both sides to test where they are at as they will both have their sights set on the same goal this season.

“Huddersfield Town will be keen to not fall victim to the League One curse that many clubs have done in the past and three points to start their campaign would definitely ease some nerves.

“However, this will be a tight game and whilst I don’t think Posh are as strong as they were last year, I also don’t think the Terriers will hit the ground running from the off.”