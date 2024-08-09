‘Could spring a surprise’ – Oxford United vs Norwich City prediction: The72

Norwich City travel to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Norwich City begin their campaign on the road as they head into the season opener having tasted defeat in the play-offs last term.

The Canaries’ defence has been bolstered over the summer with the permanent additions of Jose Cordoba and Ben Chrisene, whilst Callum Doyle has joined on loan from Manchester City.

They are the only arrivals at present, with cause for concern over a number exits at the other end of the field. Star man Gabriel Sara has been snapped up by Galatasaray, with Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent also linked away from Carrow Road this summer.

Oxford United, on the other hand, head into the new season having won the League One play-off final last season.

Led by Des Buckingham, the U’s secured promotion against the odds and can now look forward to their first taste of second tier action since 1999.

A raft of new arrivals have made the switch to the Kassam Stadium. Addressing several positions throughout the squad, Peter Kioso and Idris El Mizouni are the standout signings, whilst the loan capture of Malcolm Ebiowei is an exciting addition.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Oxford United have done tremendously well to reach the Championship, although they are bound to be in for a tough season in the second tier.

“Norwich City remain somewhat of an unknown quantity with question marks still hanging over their expected incomings and outgoings, but I would expect them to be fairly comfortable regardless.

“I can see both sides scoring this weekend, though it is hard to predict anything besides a win for the visitors.

“It will be a fairly tight encounter in my opinion, but I would be surprised if the Canaries do not take home all three points.”

James Ray

“For what it’s worth, I think Norwich City are going to be a really interesting side to keep an eye on this season. The loss of Gabriel Sara is a big one, but Thorup looks to be a solid appointment.

“If they can keep Josh Sargent, they should in and around the promotion push once again.

“However, I feel the buoyant mood at Oxford United might just see them start this season on a high. Yes, there are parts of the squad that doesn’t look particularly well-equipped for Championship football, and after some really inconsistent form, they hit momentum at the right time to win the play-offs.

“If the steam they built up earlier this year is a true sign of their trajectory under Des Buckingham, they could spring a surprise this season, as they do have some great players in their ranks.

“Only time will tell if that is the case, but I think they’ll start this season on a positive note.”