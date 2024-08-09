Free agent snapped up by EFL side after QPR exit

Newport County have decided to offer the attacker a deal after his recent trial spell. They are preparing for the start of the new League Two season this weekend and face an away trip to newly relegated Cheltenham Town.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Kargbo, 22, cut ties with QPR at the end of the last campaign after they decided against offering him an extension. His contract officially expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

He has now landed himself a move and has told his new club’s website: “I’m very excited. As soon as I first came here I could feel it in my heart that it was a place I wanted to be and here I am.

“Obviously it’s never easy coming in as a trialist, but I could see from my first training session that everyone is like a family here which made it easier for me because I was welcomed straight away. It has given me the chance to focus on working hard throughout pre-season to show Nelson what I can bring to the squad.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

New face at Newport County

Kargbo is a relatively risk-free signing on a free transfer by Newport County. He has potential to develop in the future and will initially give them more competition going forward.

He rose up through the academy ranks at QPR and was a regular for the London club at various different youth levels over recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The forward has also had loan spells away in non-league at Southend United and Oxford City to get some experience under his belt.

He never made a senior appearance for the Hoops though and they opted to release him with his pathway into their starting XI blocked, hence why he was allowed to depart.

Kargbo wasn’t the only player to leave QPR after last term. They also parted company with the likes of Aaron Drewe, Albert Adomah, Andrew Dozzell, Osman Kakay and Asmir Begovic, among others.

What next?

Newport County will hope their latest arrival can hit the ground running immediately.

The Exiles have turned to former Swansea City coach Nelson Jardim as their new manager after their decision to part ways with Graham Coughlan.

They have delved into the market over recent times to bring in the likes of Anthony Driscoll, Ciaran Brennan, Cameron Antwi and Cameron Evans. Their general transfer policy recently has been to sign players aged 25 and under.