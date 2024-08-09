‘Hung out to dry’ – Millwall vs Watford prediction: The72

Watford make the short trip to The Den to face Millwall in their opening Championship fixture of the new season.

Watford come into this season in a tough position, with many tipping them to be in and around the relegation picture and far from the promotion places once again.

The Hornets were never in deep danger last season, but finished in a poor 15th despite tightening things up towards the back end of the campaign.

Tom Cleverley is now the man at the helm of Vicarage Road and he will be hoping his first managerial job ends in success for the club he spent many years playing for.

Millwall will be hoping for a season much brighter than their one last time around. Neil Harris did well to turnaround their fortunes towards the end of the season though, ending the relegation fears that cropped up under Joe Edwards.

The Lions finished 13th in the Championship after winning their last five league outings, but they spent a large part of the campaign looking over their shoulder worried about the drop.

Many believe they will struggle again this season, so Harris will be out to prove the doubters wrong again.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Millwall have great opportunity here to take all three points and put all of the sorrow from last season behind them.

“Harris’ side will know the Hornets are no pushovers, but they will also be well aware of the concern that is surrounding Watford heading into this weekend’s fixture.

“Millwall have made a few solid additions this summer. Macaulay Langstaff has joined from Notts County and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate the same numbers as high as the Championship.

“Watford have made a couple of good signings themselves, but Cleverley’s side still do lack in certain areas. The Hornets will need to be patient with their new boss and there is a chance he has been hung out to dry slightly from those above.

“A loss for the visitors won’t help the mood already within the club, but I think it’s inevitable here.”

James Ray

“Things aren’t looking great for either Millwall or Watford coming into this season, though I think there’s more reason to be optimistic for those at The Den than many believe.

“They showed under Harris that they’re still real fighters, and they’ve pulled off the permanent signing of Japhet Tanganga, which will be a big help. The difference is though, they’re now starting on a clean slate, whereas the battling mentality of last season was generated due to their league position, so it will be up to Harris to prove he can lead the Lions forward, and not just out of the mire when stranded.

“At Watford though, it’s looking pretty bleak. Cleverley is up against it, though there are still some talented players in the ranks.

“Ultimately, I do think the Hornets will be alright, but tough times await. This season could start in defeat.”