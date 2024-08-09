‘Hit the ground running’ – Middlesbrough vs Swansea City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough welcome Swansea City to the Riverside Stadium this weekend to kickstart their Championship campaigns.

Middlesbrough are set for a home outing to begin the 2024/25 season.

They will face the Swans who are making the journey north from Wales for this early afternoon kick-off on Saturday.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Michael Carrick’s Boro will have high hopes for this season with the former Manchester United midfielder heading into his second full campaign at the helm in Teesside.

Swansea City are entering their first full campaign with Luke Williams in charge and they’ll be hoping for a more consistent campaign which sees them climb the table this year.

This summer has given Williams his first real chance to make an impact on the squad in South Wales, but more signings will be wanted before the end of the month. Lawrence Vigouroux, Goncalo Franco, Ji-sung Eom and Zan Vipotnik have all joined the ranks.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Middlesbrough haven’t been too active this summer, but they didn’t really need to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The players they have brought in have strengthened them with the likes of Aidan Morris and Delano Burgzorg interesting quantities coming into the season. However, given they haven’t lost anyone too crucial they are still in a very strong place heading into the new season.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

“The Swans have themselves made a few additions, none more exciting than former Bordeaux man Zan Vipotnik. If he can replicate the goal-scoring form he demonstrated in France then it could be exactly what the club needs to push forward and up the second tier.

“This should be a good game. I’d expect Swansea City to show more of an identity from here on in given Williams has had a full summer to work with, but whether that is enough to take three points against a Boro side that I fully expect to compete for the top six, I’m not sure.

“I think after two slow starts to their league campaigns in a row now, Boro will finally right the wrongs and hit the ground running this year.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

James Ray

“Middlesbrough will be looking to enjoy a strong 2024/25 campaign after coming up short of another play-off push last time around. They’ve still got some fantastic players in their ranks and should be capable of making their way into the top six fight.

“As for Swansea City, this is sure to be an intriguing year. Williams will have hoping he can really kick on, and some positive signings will help his bid to do that.

“However, given just how competitive the Championship is sure to be, they have to make some pretty drastic improvements if they’re going to work their way back towards the top end of the Championship table.

“I think there’s a bit of a difference between these two coming into this season, and it could be on show here. I’ll go for a 2-1 Boro win.”