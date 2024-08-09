Revelation made over buy-back clause in Middlesbrough deal for Manchester City starlet

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Micah Hamilton and the Manchester City buy-back clause is higher than the £11m reported, as per Lyall Thomas

Middlesbrough look to have pulled off an impressive bit of business by signing Manchester City starlet Hamilton on a permanent basis.

Links first emerged between Boro and Hamilton earlier this week, and it hasn’t taken long for a deal to be struck. His arrival on Teesside was confirmed on Friday morning with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club.

Reports had stated the deal includes a £11m buy-back option for Manchester City to trigger if they wish. Now though, fresh claims over the clause have been made.

Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas states that while such an option is in place in the Middlesbrough deal for Hamilton, it is actually far higher than the £11m fee reported initially.

Thomas also confirms Boro have paid an initial £2m to sign Hamilton, with add-ons taking it to £3.7m

Earlier, #Middlesbrough revealed on #72Live the signing of Micah Hamilton from #ManCity. #Boro paying £2m potentially rising to £3.7m in add-ons. There is also a buy-back inserted but, contrary to reports, it's significantly higher than £11m: https://t.co/y7v4Mciq7j pic.twitter.com/ZKMsD28mBb — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 9, 2024

The move gives Hamilton a first chance at finding regular football away from Manchester City. He tasted senior action in the Champions League and put in some bright displays but mainly played for the U18s and U21s in the north west.

A new star for Boro?

Middlesbrough may well have to take time with the development of Hamilton. His limited senior experience means throwing him straight into the lineup and expecting big results could be putting a fair bit of pressure on the 20-year-old.

That said though, Boro do look to have brought in another top prospect for the future in Hamilton.

He’s caught the eye at a high level in limited opportunities with Manchester City, most notably against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League group stages when he managed a goal and an assist.

If Hamilton can display a similar level in the Championship, it could be that Michael Carrick has introduced a new standout to the division on Teesside in what looks to be a pretty shrewd deal with the Premier League champions.

The battle for a starting spot

Hamilton will have to earn his place in Carrick’s Middlesbrough starting XI though.

There are some dangerous attacking midfielders on the books, as well as out wide. Hamilton can play in both areas, which gives him two places he can come into the team in, which will help his bid for starts.

On the wings there’s fellow new signing Delano Burgzorg, Alex Gilbert and Isaiah Jones.

In attacking midfield, Finn Azaz is the main option, though Riley McGree is another option there as well as out on the wings.