‘The pressure is on’ – Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers travel to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon as the curtain rises on the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Bolton Wanderers begin their campaign on the road as they head into the season opener having tasted defeat in the play-off final last term.

The Trotters have added to their roster over the summer in an attempt to bolster their side ahead of what is bound to be another attempt at promotion this campaign. Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schon is the standout arrival so far, with no key departures yet to take place.

It has now been five years since Bolton were last in the Championship. Led by Ian Evatt, supporters will be hopeful of securing a long-awaited return come May.

Leyton Orient, on the other hand, head into this encounter off the back of a steady campaign last time out and will feel confident of ruffling a few feathers once again.

The O’s finished 11th last season, their first campaign in the third third tier since winning the League Two title, and have added some smart loan signings to their ranks ahead of the opener.

Sonny Perkins is the standout addition from Leeds United, while Charlie Kelman of QPR will also have a point to prove during his time at the Brisbane Road. The permanent signings of Sean Clare and Diallang Jaiyesimi are also worth keeping an eye on.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Leyton Orient had a brilliant campaign last time out, surely smashing their pre-season expectations out of the park, though it might not be as easy this time around.

“I still expect the O’s to be fairly comfortable, but the quality that League One has on offer this season is like never before.

“Bolton Wanderers will be frustrated given their back-to-back unsuccessful play-off campaigns, so supporters will have their fingers crossed that they can finally get over the line this term.

“I expect this to be an entertaining encounter with both teams scoring, although I believe the visitors are most likely to grab three points on the opening day.”

James Ray

“You have to feel Ian Evatt needs a good start at Bolton Wanderers. His time with the club has been a success but having fallen at the final hurdle twice now, expectations are high and the pressure is on.

“Starting poorly could see the Trotters start to consider a change, as this squad is certainly capable of winning automatic promotion, as they were last year. Expect them to be out for redemption.

“Leyton Orient pose a tough test though. I can see Wellens’ side enjoying a similar campaign, with some solid signings made. For an opening day tie though, this is probably going to be a tough one for the hosts.

“I’ll say Bolton start as they mean to go on. The visitors should win, and I’ll back them to emerge 2-0 victors.”