Leeds United set to miss out on Norwich City man as top tier club hijacks deal

Leeds United are set to miss out on Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe with Marseille now poised to sign him, as per The Sun print edition (page 51, 09/08/24).

Leeds United are looking for reinforcements after winger Crysencio Summerville joined West Ham United.

Daniel Farke’s side will be keen to get off to a good start this season as they set their sights on automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Whites got so close last time around but failing to get over the line has led to them being forced to sell some big names this summer.

They had targeted a deal to sign Norwich City man Rowe, and reports earlier in the week suggested the Whites had launched a bid of around £7m for him.

Then, a fresh update claimed Leeds United wanted Rowe for less than £10m. But, it now seems that they are set to miss out on this target with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille poised to reach an agreement for around £8m.

A slight blow

Rowe would have been a very good addition to Leeds United’s ranks.

He would have filled a gap in an area that lacks a little depth and he has already proven what he can do at this level.

The 21-year-old scored 12 and assisted two in the Championship last season and he helped his side climb into the top six spots.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Rowe’s contract expires next summer and that’s likely a large reason as to why he is available for quite a low price this summer.

However, the chance to play top tier football in France and potentially compete for European places would be hard for Leeds United to compete with and it seems a move abroad is now the most likely destination for Rowe this summer.

Looking forward

Farke’s side couldn’t have got much closer last season.

They finished third and only a few points off the automatic spots last season, and reached the play-off final, losing only narrowly to Southampton.

The Whites’ squad does look slightly different now than it did in May, but the expectation will still be to go for promotion.

They still have a capable group of players to make that challenge and if they can hit the ground running they will likely take some catching this season.

A slow start arguably cost them last time out, and they will be hoping to put that right this year.

Their first game is against Portsmouth at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The newly-promoted Pompey will be hoping to get off to a strong start in the second tier following their title winning campaign under John Mousinho last year.