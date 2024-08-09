Leeds United defender pushing for exit this summer

Leeds United are gearing up for a big promotion push this season.

Daniel Farke’s side are aiming for a top two finish this year, after finishing third and losing out in the play-offs last time around.

The Whites have had a hectic summer window so far and that doesn’t appear to be changing heading into the final few weeks of the window.

Leeds United have seen some big names depart so far. The likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to name just two have left for the Premier League and another could be on his way out now.

Wober, 26, has been linked with a move away already this summer, with reports a while back suggesting he could leave on loan.

However, now it is being reported that he is expected to leave the club this month and Leeds United are open to a deal should an appropriate offer come in. The German defender is said to be keen on a move back to the Bundesliga.

Fighting a losing battle

The 26-year-old is more than capable of playing and performing well in the Championship, but it always seemed unlikely that he would play a prominent part in the season ahead for Farke.

He spent last season out on loan in Germany’s top tier, playing 25 games for Borussia Monchengladbach, contributing to five league goals.

He joined Leeds United whilst still in the Premier League from Austrian side RB Salzburg. Wober made 16 top flight appearances for the Whites but was unable to help them stay afloat in the top tier.

The season ahead

Farke’s side will likely see a couple of more additions come in before the end of this month, but they still have a solid squad heading into the opening weekend.

The Whites took a while to get going last year and it wasn’t really until after the first international break that they began to hit their potential.

A stronger start this season could well see them get over the line this year, and they are one of the favourites to do so this time around.

However, the second tier always has twists and turns and a few surprises along the way, so it will be interesting to see if it plays out how it is expected to do so.

Leeds United will be hoping to start their 2024/25 season with a win this weekend. They welcome John Mousinho’s Portsmouth to Elland Road tomorrow in what is the visitors first game back in the second tier after a long absence from the division.