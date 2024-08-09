‘I will keep him’ – Hull City boss shares update on Birmingham City and Derby County target

Hull City loaned the winger out to Millwall last season and he is now back at the MKM Stadium. He has been a regular for the Championship side over pre-season.

Longman, 23, has been linked with an exit in this transfer window. The Mirror have claimed ambitious League One pair Birmingham City and Wrexham are admirers, whilst HullLive have reported that Derby County and Millwall want him too.

He sustained a shoulder injury last weekend against Reading. Walter has said in an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “He did a good job (in friendlies over pre-season), so I wanted to keep him for sure. He developed last year at Millwall and over pre-season here in Hull and especially in Istanbul so I wanted to keep him, and I will keep him.”

Longman’s immediate focus will be on his road to recovery and his injury setback has come at an annoying time for him.

Hull City start the new season with a home clash against Bristol City this weekend and he would have fancied his chances of starting after catching the eye during their recent friendlies.

His long-term future at the MKM Stadium remains up in the air despite Walter’s latest comments. His contract expires in June 2025 meaning the Tigers risk losing him for free next year if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Longman rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular for the Seagulls at various different youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team.

He had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt before Hull City came calling in 2021.

The Redhill-born man scored seven goals in 73 matches for the Tigers but slipped down the pecking order under former manager Liam Rosenior, hence why he was allowed to join Millwall.

What next for Hull City man?

Walter’s arrival at Hull City has given Longman a fresh start.

It appears he will be part of the German’s plans for the upcoming campaign which means linked teams such as Birmingham City and Derby County, as well as Wrexham and Millwall, will need to start looking elsewhere for targets in his position between now and the deadline.

The Tigers face a Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday next Wednesday after their season opener against Bristol City.