‘One of the strongest squads’ – Burnley 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Burnley return to the Championship for the 2024/25 campaign after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

Burnley were always one of the favourites to come back down, but will still be disappointed to be back in the Championship after just one year.

After such a successful season in 2022/23 under Vincent Kompany, the Clarets made 15 signings last summer, reinforcing the squad ahead the challenge of the Premier League. Swiss international Zeki Amdouni and England U21 ‘keeper James Trafford were the standout arrivals at Turf Moor but despite their best efforts they could not ensure survival on Lancashire.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

It has been a summer of turmoil for Burnley after Kompany left for German giants Bayern Munich, which came as a surprise for the club.

After over a month of searching for a new head coach, Scott Parker was appointed at the start of July. Assistant Craig Bellamy and former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior had been heavily linked with the role and while Parker might not have been the most exciting appointment, there is no denying his pedigree at this level.

Parker has promotions with Fulham and Bournemouth to his name and will be hoping to add another to his name this season. Having already made four additions this summer including Vlad Hladky and Andreas Hountondji, the Clarets will feel they have a strong chance.

Now, with the start of the season right around the corner, one of our writers has their say on just how Burnley could fare…

Charlie Hodgson

“At this stage, Burnley clearly have one of the strongest squads in the division. While the likes of Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge are linked with moves back to the Premier League, there is no denying that the Clarets will be a force in the 2024/25 season.

“Even though they have lost Vincent Kompany, they have still got the vast majority of the squad that got them promoted from the Championship two seasons ago.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

“Losing Charlie Taylor to Southampton this summer is a loss given his vast experience and versatility at the back but other than that, they have only lost Arijanet Muric from the squad. His sale shouldn’t make for too much of a loss, especially while James Trafford is still at the club, though a replacement will be needed if he moves too.

“Burnley have a lot of young and talented players in the squad, many of whom were star performers when they were promoted last time around. Given they have now also earned a year’s experience at a higher level, there is every reason to assume they will be even better in this upcoming season.

“Anything other than promotion this year would be a disappointment for the Clarets, and they will be desperate to avoid the unpredictability of the play-offs especially with what is set to be a very competitive Championship season, and my gut feeling is that they will have enough to do so.”

Prediction: Automatic promotion